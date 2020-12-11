See Our Current Investments

Roots widens cannabis footprint in California

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Dec 11, 2020, in Technology

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Limited (ASX:ROO) has secured a Non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with smart technology provider, Humboldt CCTV to integrate its proprietary Root Zone Temperature Optimisation (RZTO) technology and revolutionary heat exchange stub product into Humboldt’s Smart Agriculture solution.

Humboldt CCTV is an existing partner and established family owned business that specialise in smart agricultural technology and wireless connectivity solutions for farmers, with particular focus in the cannabis sector.

The companies have a history of working with each other, having signed an LOI back in September for Humboldt to sell and distribute root zone heat exchange device kits in Northern California.

Humboldt’s customer base is well established in California and its team of engineers and sales professionals are well versed in servicing the Californian cannabis market.

The California market represents a large market opportunity for Roots, being the top agricultural producing state in the USA. In 2018 alone, California contributed US$50BN in revenue for agricultural output.

The US state has over 69,000 individual farms and ranches and contributes ~40% of all organic product in the US.

The latest LOI will see Creso and Humboldt progress an initial deployment to test the integrated solution with a leading cannabis grower in the 45 days from signing the LOI.

SmartAg tech complements Roots RZTO

Humboldt’s SmartAg solution allows growers to wirelessly monitor soil moisture, crop temperature, weather, weather station data and environmental conditions at a grow site. The solution comprises of a portfolio of sensors and Humboldt’s secure wireless networks to enable real-time access to information and equipment deployed across remote locations.

It is the perfect foil for the RZTO technology which optimises plant physiology for increased growth, productivity and quality by stabilising the plant’s root zone temperature.

Roots will invest US$100,000 in Humboldt CCTV in return for 10% of its holdings, with invested proceeds to be devoted to marketing and sale initiatives in the Californian USA Cannabis sector.

First deployment of Root’s heat exchange stub, managed and controlled by Humboldt’s SmartAg is bei g offered at a large cannabis 2 cultivation facility located in Northern California.

The trial will be used to progress business development initiatives with other growers and potential customers across Northern California.

Roots has had considerable success in California, successfully progressing the installation of four RZTO systems in various weather conditions and over different structure types.

Each of these provided higher yields, shortened growing cycles and production security.

Roots Executive Chairman and CEO, Boaz Wachtel said, “The extension of our agreement with Humboldt coincides with major regulatory shifts in the cannabis sector, leaving Roots very well placed to capitalise on a number of near term opportunities.

“We are very confident that our new, integrated smart solution will be well received by cannabis growers in Northern California, as it will allow cultivators to remotely manage many labour intensive aspects of the growing process.

“The US is a key market for Roots and having an established and reputable partner line Humboldt will allow to us to build our international footprint further and deliver another competitive advantage at a time of restricted travels. We look forward to updating shareholders on further progress in the near term.”


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

CANNABIS INVESTMENTS CANNABIS STOCKS AG TECH CANNABIS PRODUCTS

Like this article? You may like...

Cybersecurity wars and the companies combating incursions MyFiziq and Triage join forces to address skin disease Alexium reinforces its strong stance on the ESG front with new line Simble Solutions opens up new markets through Cognian partnership
August 28th

Roots looking to establish a position in the protein-based plants market
August 27th

Has Roots become the ‘Afterpay’ of the agricultural industry?
May 21st

Roots’ RZTO technology delivers substantially increased yields

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X