Vonex completes third party testing of its Oper8tor App

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) has successfully completed third-party testing of its Oper8tor App, a disruptive aggregated communications platform targeting the inclusion of Conference, Voice, Message and Video functionality, facilitating user communication across different channels.

Testing included cross-platform message and call blast functionality, which ultimately verified Oper8tor’s cross-platform message functionality across several social media platforms as well as SMS and its ability to call blast landline and mobile numbers.

Vonex will now invite a closed user group of up to 500 users to review the user experience and to test the stability and scalability of Oper8tor V1.0.

Testing will begin on 16 March, just a few days from now and once complete an updated controlled launch of the Oper8tor App will roll out to the wider community.

“The development of Oper8tor to date has been a credit to our team in getting it from concept stage through many phases of development and testing to a functional app, said Vonex Chief Technology Officer, Angus Parker.

“We are now moving forward involving larger scale controlled users to give us the feedback we need to improve functionality of the App, including user experience.”

In further good news for the company, Vonex also announced that its innovation track record was recognised through enhanced intellectual property protection.

Vonex was recently granted a patent from the US Patents Office for the unique Oper8tor platform, which will allow the company to progress Oper8tor’s development with less risk to commercialisation.

In terms of commercialisation, Vonex engaged London-based investment advisory firm Ragnar Capital Partners LLP to target potential partners who could help take Oper8tor through its rollout and commercialisation phases.

“Now we are looking for a partner that could bring complementary expertise and support to further enhance the application’s design and functionality as we roll it out and commercialise,” managing director Matt Fahey said.

“We worked with Ragnar Capital during our Initial Public Offering and we were really impressed by how the company was able to assist Vonex during that time.

“Ragnar has reach into Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions which is a good fit as we target the right partner to help drive Oper8tor into the market,” Fahey concluded.