See Our Current Investments

Nelson commissions second drill rig to test Tropicana territory

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 18, 2021, in Mining

Nelson Resources Limited (ASX:NES) has provided a drilling update for its Woodline Project in the Fraser Range, Western Australia.

The project lies on the boundary of the Albany Fraser Oregon and the Norseman - Wiluna Greenstone belt in Western Australia.

The area encompasses 45 kilometres of the Cundeelee Shear Zone which already consists of a known +20 kilometre gold geochemical and bedrock anomaly, hosted in the same geological structural setting as the 7.7 million ounce Tropicana Gold mine.

Nelson’s significant and unique holding is within the confluence of the Keith-Kilkenny Fault / the Claypan Shear Zone and the Cundeelee Shear Zone.

These three shears have hosted many of the largest gold projects in Western Australia.

Consequently, there is much anticipation regarding the group’s upcoming drilling program, and since Nelson announced that it had raised $2 million to advance’s exploration projects in January, the company’s shares have increased by about 25%, striking a 12 month high of 12.5 cents in early February.

Diamond drilling to follow up reverse circulation program

Management has commissioned its second drilling rig (RC) to complement its currently operating diamond drilling rig.

The current 68-hole 6068 metre RC program is designed to test the interpreted dip and strike of potential gold-bearing structures identified in the course of historical RC drilling by Sipa/Newmont.

These structures are currently being tested by the company with a 1000 metre to 1500 metre diamond drilling program.

Initial diamond drilling and RC samples are planned to be with SGS laboratory late next week.

Nelson is benefiting from having its own drilling capabilities as this not only reduces exploration costs, but it also expedites the drilling program.

Given that diamond drilling and RC samples will be undergoing analysis in about a week’s time, it won’t be long before assay results are released, an event that could provide share price momentum.

In the following video NES CEO Adam Schofield speaks with Proactive Investor on site at Woodline about the drilling program:

The combined diamond and RC program is designed to further test the gold potential of the company’s Socrates, West Socrates, East Socrates, Grindall and Redmill projects.

The Grindall and Redmill projects sit within a 20 kilometre gold geochemical anomaly that is positioned in the hanging wall of the Albany Fraser Oregon.

Importantly, the Tropicana Gold mine is in the same structural geological setting.

Commenting on the start of this RC drilling program and highlighting the benefits of the group’s internal drilling capabilities, Nelson’s chief executive, Adam Schofield said, "Nelson’s start to this RC Drilling program is a significant progression for the company.

"The 6000 metre RC program is an effective way for us to test the dip and strike of potential gold-bearing structures identified in historic RC drilling.

"I am extremely proud of the concerted three-month effort the Nelson team has made in getting our drilling division fully operational.

"Having this internal drilling capability affords us significant flexibility and cost savings in the future. ‘

"We look forward to delivering multiple RC and diamond drilling programs in the next 12 months, ongoing news flow and value to our shareholders.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

GOLD DRILLING FRASER RANGE TROPICANA WOODLINE PROJECT

Like this article? You may like...

Thomson searches for riches in the Lachlan Fold Belt Minbos raises $7.3 million to fully fund DFS Thomson delivers promising early stage results at Chillagoe Aldoro commences FLTEM survey at Nardee Ni-Cu-PGE project
February 2nd

Nelson Resources in search of the next 7.7 million ounce Tropicana
August 2nd

Nelson Resources eyes off the next Tropicana
February 18th

Thomson searches for riches in the Lachlan Fold Belt

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X