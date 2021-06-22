See Our Current Investments

Los Cerros intersects more gold at Tesorito South

2 minute read

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Jun 22, 2021, in Mining

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) has released more spectacular drill results from Tesorito South, a near-surface gold porphyry discovery, part of the company’s Quinchia Gold Project in Risaralda, Colombia.

A step-out drill program aimed at extending the dimensions of known mineralisation continues to intercept strong gold mineralisation in every direction tested with recent drilling delivering some of the best results thus far.

The company was rewarded with impressive widths and grades from drillhole TS-DH24.

This was drilled as a north-east step out from TS-DH07 and TSDH-08, the two earlier drill holes that arguably provided the drill core assays that took Tesorito from ‘target’ to a legitimate and significant gold porphyry discovery.

Near surface mineralisation bodes well for project economics

TS-DH24 has exceeded the impressive results of those original drill cores, encountering very high-grade porphyry mineralisation at surface which persisted for 222 metres grading 1.51 g/t gold within a broader 378 metres grading 1.03 g/t gold from surface.

A particular highlight was an intercept of 36 metres at 3.3 g/t gold from surface, which has provided the highest grade intercept of significant width ever recorded at Tesorito.

This was also part of TS-DH24 which included 59.5 metres at 2.6 g/t gold from surface.

This bodes well for further exploration in this region, and given it indicates there is surface and shallow mineralisation that is readily accessible there are potentially positive implications for project economics.

While good quality mineralisation has been identified at depth, projects such as these are often modelled on a starter pit that generates early-stage cash flow, providing partial funding for progression to full production.

As indicated in the following diagram, geological features were akin to those identified when drilling TS-DH16 at Tesorito West where there was a similar zone of elevated gold and porphyry pathfinders.

Drawing together information from these two drill holes will assist the company in directly drill testing Tesorito West.

Current drilling to test extensions of known mineralisation

Discussing these recent developments and their implications for future drilling, managing director Jason Stirbinskis said, “In previous recent announcements, and interpolating from nearby near-surface drill results, we flagged the possibility that the high-grade central zone at Tesorito South may reach surface to the east or north-east of where much of our attention has been to date.

"This latest result adds considerable weight to that idea.

"We are currently drilling TS-DH25 ‘26 and ‘27 which will enable us to test extensions in the general N/NE region and we are designing another series of step-out holes, even further to the NE and approaching the Tesorito North target zone, as we clearly haven’t found the limits of gold mineralisation yet.

"Looking back on TS-DH08, the first hole drilled by new management and under the Los Cerros banner, we had high expectations for Tesorito, but it looks like even those might have been underestimated.”


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

QUINCHIA GOLD PROJECT IN COLOMBIA TESORITO SOUTH PORPHYRY MORE DRILLING RESULTS TO COME HIGH GRADE NEAR SURFACE GOLD

Like this article? You may like...

LRS recommences drilling at Noombenberry Kaolin-Halloysite Project Thomson delivers multiple discoveries at Bygoo Tin Project Tempus delineates wide zone of quartz veining with visible gold Euro Manganese trading on the OTCQX
May 28th

LCL’s Colombian gold project continues to exceed expectations
May 25th

Los Cerros steps up drilling at Ceibal - is it the next Tesorito?
May 11th

Los Cerros to survey new Quinchia porphyry targets

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X