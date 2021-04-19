Los Cerros announces more stellar drill hole results

Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) has reported assay results from an additional three drill holes recently completed at the Company’s 100% owned Tesorito Prospect in Colombia, where drilling is continuing.

In another potentially company making development, a further three drill intercepts have been announced, grading ~1 g/t Au and over 200 metres in length.

Drill testing the edges of the modelled gold mineralised envelopes continues to expand the Tesorito South mineralised zone with all 3 holes reported in this release extending from surface to greater than 200m downhole and containing extensive zones of higher grade gold. The results have prompted another series of step out holes to define the limits of near surface mineralisation.

The assay results from latest Tesorito South holes which continue to expand gold envelopes are listed below:

232.35m @ 1.15g/t Au from surface in TS-DH17, including: 52.3m @ 2.10g/t Au from 72m

228m @ 0.86g/t from surface in TS-DH20, including: 100m @ 1.22g/t Au from 128m

274m @ 0.82g/t Au from surface in TS-DH21, including: 74m @ 1.29g/t Au from 102m including 24.45m @ 2.5g/t Au from 149.5m



“The program of holes – TS-DH15, ’16, ‘17, ‘20, ‘21 and other more recent holes with results pending, were all intended to define the limits of Tesorito South porphyry mineralisation," Los Cerros Managing Director, Jason Stirbinskis said.

"However, all assay results thus far have reported significant widths of both lower and higher grade gold and so the area of interest keeps getting bigger in the directions we’ve recently tested.

"None of the reported holes were designed to test the deeper porphyry mineralisation discovered by hole TS-DH16 nor the Tesorito North porphyry mineralisation. A geological review is underway to optimise drill hole locations at both of these targets”.

TS-DH17 delivered mineralisation in the first 232m consistent with the modelled geometry of Tesorito South porphyry, intercepting the higher grade zone at 72m as expected, and expanding the +1g/t Au envelope southward.

TS-DH20 and TS-DH21 were intended to test the northerly extent of the higher grade envelopes. Both holes reported significant widths of higher grade at targeted depths and as such, higher grade mineralisation has been extended and remains open to the NW, N and NE in the direction of the Tesorito North porphyry target ~275m NNE of TS-DH20 drill pad.

With the expansion of the surface expression of modelled gold envelopes, the Tesorito South porphyry has taken on a more circular form (in plan view), which is a common shape amongst porphyry systems. Similarly, the top surface of the higher grade (>~1.3g/t) envelope shows consistency throughout the mineralised zone with most holes intercepting the higher grade zone (dark blue in Figure 2) between 110m and 140m downhole.