Los Cerros announces more stellar drill hole results
Los Cerros Limited (ASX:LCL) has reported assay results from an additional three drill holes recently completed at the Company’s 100% owned Tesorito Prospect in Colombia, where drilling is continuing.
In another potentially company making development, a further three drill intercepts have been announced, grading ~1 g/t Au and over 200 metres in length.
Drill testing the edges of the modelled gold mineralised envelopes continues to expand the Tesorito South mineralised zone with all 3 holes reported in this release extending from surface to greater than 200m downhole and containing extensive zones of higher grade gold. The results have prompted another series of step out holes to define the limits of near surface mineralisation.
The assay results from latest Tesorito South holes which continue to expand gold envelopes are listed below:
- 232.35m @ 1.15g/t Au from surface in TS-DH17, including:
- 52.3m @ 2.10g/t Au from 72m
- 228m @ 0.86g/t from surface in TS-DH20, including:
- 100m @ 1.22g/t Au from 128m
- 274m @ 0.82g/t Au from surface in TS-DH21, including:
- 74m @ 1.29g/t Au from 102m including 24.45m @ 2.5g/t Au from 149.5m
“The program of holes – TS-DH15, ’16, ‘17, ‘20, ‘21 and other more recent holes with results pending, were all intended to define the limits of Tesorito South porphyry mineralisation," Los Cerros Managing Director, Jason Stirbinskis said.
"However, all assay results thus far have reported significant widths of both lower and higher grade gold and so the area of interest keeps getting bigger in the directions we’ve recently tested.
"None of the reported holes were designed to test the deeper porphyry mineralisation discovered by hole TS-DH16 nor the Tesorito North porphyry mineralisation. A geological review is underway to optimise drill hole locations at both of these targets”.
TS-DH17 delivered mineralisation in the first 232m consistent with the modelled geometry of Tesorito South porphyry, intercepting the higher grade zone at 72m as expected, and expanding the +1g/t Au envelope southward.
TS-DH20 and TS-DH21 were intended to test the northerly extent of the higher grade envelopes. Both holes reported significant widths of higher grade at targeted depths and as such, higher grade mineralisation has been extended and remains open to the NW, N and NE in the direction of the Tesorito North porphyry target ~275m NNE of TS-DH20 drill pad.
With the expansion of the surface expression of modelled gold envelopes, the Tesorito South porphyry has taken on a more circular form (in plan view), which is a common shape amongst porphyry systems. Similarly, the top surface of the higher grade (>~1.3g/t) envelope shows consistency throughout the mineralised zone with most holes intercepting the higher grade zone (dark blue in Figure 2) between 110m and 140m downhole.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.