Vulcan attracts a Rinehart, Roblox DPO delayed and the Aussie stocks to watch

My nine-year-old daughter is a Roblox player. She knows nothing about the markets, but she does play a game that could have a massive impact this year.

For those of you who have never heard of Roblox, it is an online game platform and game creation system that allows users to program games and play games created by other users.

If that is confusing, don’t worry, I’m still confused and I watched her play it all through Melbourne’s nine-month lockdown.

In the company’s words, “Roblox is powered by a global community of over two million developers who produce their own immersive multiplayer experiences each month using Roblox Studio, our intuitive desktop design tool. Any experience imaginable can be created on Roblox.”

Sounds pretty cool ... if you’re under 18 and into that sort of stuff.

For those of us more in the middle age bracket and with an interest in markets, it is the company’s pending DPO (Direct Public Offering) that is of more significance.

The company is planning a US listing, which was slated for this month after being pushed back from December as the company weighed up whether to IPO or DPO.

The DPO has been pushed back again after the Securities and Exchange Commission raised concerns about how Roblox recognises its revenue from Robux.