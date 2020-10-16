How big data can help food systems in times of crisis
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for agile, dynamic food systems that can adapt quickly to changing circumstances and manage or avert future crises. Supply chain issues are increasing food prices in many countries, while job losses and falling incomes further affect people’s access to nutritious food: the UN World Food Programme estimates that an additional 130 million people could be faced with acute food insecurity by the end of this year.
This week Finfeed highlighted some of the ways the world can create better food security, what we didn’t touch on was how big data can help quell rising hunger issues.
Those questions will be answered in the coming CGIAR convention, which looks at innovations in digital tools and technologies, particularly ‘big data’ collection and management.
The big question is how to to(re)build systems and address food security issues more effectively across the globe.
The CGIAR convention on Big Data in Agriculture 2020: Digital Dynamism for Adaptive Food Systems, aims to help enable data analysts, programmers, agripreneurs, policymakers, food companies, civil society organisations and local actors to connect, level up, and co-create the resilient and adaptive food systems of the future.
