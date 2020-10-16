How big data can help food systems in times of crisis

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Oct 16, 2020, in Features

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for agile, dynamic food systems that can adapt quickly to changing circumstances and manage or avert future crises. Supply chain issues are increasing food prices in many countries, while job losses and falling incomes further affect people’s access to nutritious food: the UN World Food Programme estimates that an additional 130 million people could be faced with acute food insecurity by the end of this year.

This week Finfeed highlighted some of the ways the world can create better food security, what we didn’t touch on was how big data can help quell rising hunger issues.

Those questions will be answered in the coming CGIAR convention, which looks at innovations in digital tools and technologies, particularly ‘big data’ collection and management.

The big question is how to to(re)build systems and address food security issues more effectively across the globe.

The CGIAR convention on Big Data in Agriculture 2020: Digital Dynamism for Adaptive Food Systems, aims to help enable data analysts, programmers, agripreneurs, policymakers, food companies, civil society organisations and local actors to connect, level up, and co-create the resilient and adaptive food systems of the future.

tags

FOOD SECURITY AGRICULTURE NASDAQ STOCKS TO WATCH BIG DATA ASX STOCKS

Like this article? You may like...

How Robinhood and Coronavirus created a perfect storm for young new investors As countries look inward, food security for developing nations becomes more important than ever Good news stories abound on day three of Diggers Diggers and Dealers unveils more precious gems on day 2
October 15th

As countries look inward, food security for developing nations becomes more important than ever
October 5th

Minbos laying the ground work for DFS at Cabinda Phosphate Project
September 1st

Minbos shares fire up as company progresses towards DFS stage

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X