Global lockdowns ease, but is a credit crisis looming? And Bitcoin’s halving is just around the corner

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at May 8, 2020, in Features

There has been a lot of talk about Bitcoin this year and once again flying high.

We opened the year with Iran/US tensions driving up the price of the cryptocurrency by 5%.

Nigel Green, the chief executive and founder of deVere Group said at the time, “We’ve seen Bitcoin price surges before during times of heightened geopolitical tensions. For instance, in August it jumped as global stocks were rocked by the devaluation of China’s yuan during the trade war with the US.

“This latest Bitcoin price increase underscores a mounting consensus that Bitcoin is becoming a flight-to-safety asset.

“Bitcoin is living up to its reputation as ‘digital gold’. Bitcoin - which shares gold’s characteristics of being a store of value and scarcity and of being perceived as being resistant to inflation – could potentially dethrone gold in the future as the world becomes increasingly digitalised.”

That could be a long way off as scepticism (rightly or wrongly) is still pervasive when robust discussions about its merits hit the chat rooms.

Bitcoin was one of the best performing assets of 2019, so perhaps there is something there for investors.

The coming halving, which sounds to me like some cultish ceremony, is expected to boost the price further. The halving will take place on 12 May and is the third since bitcoin was created just over a decade ago.

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

