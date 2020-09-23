WHK offers US Defence Cybersecurity certification solutions

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) today announced it has incorporated and automated the new US Department of Defense (DoD) Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) mapping into its online client services and Cyber Risk Scorecard.

WhiteHawk is the first global online cyber security exchange enabling small-to-medium businesses to take smart action against cybercrime, fraud and disruption. These latest Product Line advancements enable increased scaling and speed to delivery of all current and future clients.

The company is automating and scaling two key product lines. Its Cyber Risk Scorecard product line, which is now 100% automated, and its platform services and scorecard now include new cyber security model — CMMC, enabling scalability across thousands of companies.

The DoD established CMMC as the cyber resilience benchmark for all Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors and suppliers. It is a critical element of the DoD’s overall strategy, designed to improve information protection and cybersecurity.

There are roughly 330,000 subcontractors of the DoD industrial complex for which CMMC will apply to varying degrees.

WhiteHawk is one of the first Cyber Risk platforms to automate the “Path to CMMC” for subcontractors and suppliers, by providing a documented baseline, online maturity model and virtual consult across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

It will provide an automated path to all DIB companies to determine their respective CMMC baselines, identify gaps to meet their required CMMC Level (1-5), and start to address those gaps immediately via the WhiteHawk Online Cybersecurity Exchange.

WhiteHawk built upon its existing Cyber Risk Maturity Model, mapping current cyber controls to the CMMC framework and into all Cyber Risk Scorecards in order to support its current and future DIB clients.

WhiteHawk’s current Top 12 DIB client, has kicked off this Path to CMMC program across over 700 of its current DIB suppliers and vendors – a competitive differentiator to all.

In addition, WhiteHawk’s development team has taken the automation of their Cyber Risk Scorecards to the next level, incorporating CMMC mapping and making them 100% automated.

Cyber Risk Scorecards are foundational to all WhiteHawk enterprise and SME product lines, platforms, SaaS subscriptions.

WhiteHawk can now deliver literally hundreds to thousands of Cyber Risk Scorecards within 1-10 days (1 day for current clients and no more than 7-10 days for new clients), with increased profit margins.

Terry Roberts, Executive Chair of WhiteHawk, commented, “CMMC is a game changer for the US Department of Defense today, the entire US Federal sector tomorrow and potentially state, local and commercial in the future.

“The achievable elegance of a maturity model approach, like CMMC, is that a majority of companies need to reach levels 1-3, which is very achievable, affordable and impactful to everyone’s cyber resilience. Our pragmatic approach allows any company (no matter their cyber sophistication) to know how to get started smartly today!

“And now that our Cyber Risk Scorecards both include CMMC mapping and are automated, no one has to wait nor spend thousands to develop their CMMC initial plan of action. WhiteHawk is now ‘The Place’ for all companies to get started.”