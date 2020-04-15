WhiteHawk’s new Cyber Risk Program addresses uptick in cybercrime

WhiteHawk Limited (ASX:WHK) has released promising news regarding subscriptions for its new Cyber Risk Program product.

In launching this product, WhiteHawk has become the first global online cyber security exchange enabling businesses of all sizes to take smart action against cybercrime, and the company has recently commenced a new sales-enhancing partnership to promote its new remotely deployable Cyber Risk Program technology.

Recently developed, the Cyber Risk Program is a software as a service (SaaS) product incorporating Whitehawk’s Cybersecurity Exchange online platform, automated cyber risk scorecards and virtual consultations.

This facilitates remote delivery to any organisation in the world, with speed, efficiency and impact.

As many organisations are seeing a rise in pandemic related cybercrime and fraud schemes, a continuous risk monitoring, prioritisation and mitigation approach is needed more than ever.

New partnership leads to acceleration in subscriptions

WhiteHawk Limited has already commenced selling this new product line, in particular through its new partnership with a global consulting firm.

To date, WhiteHawk has secured several subscriptions for its new Cyber Risk Program with initial annual subscriptions exceeding US$400,000.

The Cyber Risk Program is also being marketed and sold through all WhiteHawk sales channels, across government and industry sectors.

When customers take up an annual subscription, WhiteHawk provides quarterly Cyber Risk Scorecards on individual business lines, continuous cyber risk monitoring and alerting, real-time red team and dark net assessments, and executive level reporting and action planning.

Terry Roberts, executive chair of WhiteHawk explained the rationale behind the development of the new technology in saying, “CEO’s and Boards have been asking what they should be focused on from a Digital Age Risk perspective and so we developed this continuous, virtual new product, which costs less and is a hundred-fold more comprehensive than any cyber risk consulting service.

‘’In only a few months, WhiteHawk is already seeing positive growth with this product line.

‘’As with our other product lines, the Cyber Risk Program is executed via cloud based and online platforms, SaaS services and virtual consultations, which can be sold and implemented during this most challenging global environment.

‘’CIO’s, CEO’s, Executive Teams and Boards don’t have to miss a beat to be on top of their Digital Age Risks.”

