Vulcan makes appointments to progress Zero Carbon Lithium Project

Following on from the recruitment of German lithium chemistry and geothermal lithium expert Dr Katharina Gerber to the Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Board, the company has made two more important appointments that will provide valuable expertise as it progresses towards developing its Zero Carbon LithiumTM hydroxide products.

Vulcan is very much in favour, with its shares having increased more than three-fold since March, and the addition of new personnel with expertise in relevant disciplines should be welcomed.

Leading chemical engineering expert Dr Thomas Aicher has joined Vulcan’s project development team in Karlsruhe, Germany.

He has 25 years’ experience in chemical process innovation and industrial scale-up across a range of industries.

Awarded a PhD and MSc in Chemical Engineering from the world-renowned Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Aicher was also a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He was also Head of Group at Fraunhofer Institute, one of the most prestigious organisations of applied sciences in Europe, and Process Engineer at Fortune 500 engineering company Fluor Inc.

Trummer brings experience in geothermal plant engineering

The other important appointment was that of Stefan Trummer as Project Manager.

Trummer is a mechanical engineer with 25 years’ global experience in project management, as well as technical and commercial project development.

The experience he brings to Vulcan is invaluable having worked with Siemens for 18 years, including in geothermal plant engineering.

Zero Carbon Lithium Process

Commenting on the vast experience these appointments bring to Vulcan at such a crucial time, managing director Dr Francis Wedin said, “We are excited to announce some high-calibre appointments to the Vulcan team, totalling half a century of German and global chemical and mechanical engineering experience.

‘’Thomas has extensive knowledge in the scale-up and commercialisation of chemical engineering solutions that will be essential in supplying the European Union (EU) battery market with Zero Carbon LithiumTM hydroxide products.

‘’Stefan’s experience with developing geothermal plant modules at Siemens will be invaluable as we progress our geothermal projects.”