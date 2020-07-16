Vulcan makes appointments to progress Zero Carbon Lithium Project
Following on from the recruitment of German lithium chemistry and geothermal lithium expert Dr Katharina Gerber to the Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Board, the company has made two more important appointments that will provide valuable expertise as it progresses towards developing its Zero Carbon LithiumTM hydroxide products.
Vulcan is very much in favour, with its shares having increased more than three-fold since March, and the addition of new personnel with expertise in relevant disciplines should be welcomed.
Leading chemical engineering expert Dr Thomas Aicher has joined Vulcan’s project development team in Karlsruhe, Germany.
He has 25 years’ experience in chemical process innovation and industrial scale-up across a range of industries.
Awarded a PhD and MSc in Chemical Engineering from the world-renowned Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Aicher was also a visiting scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
He was also Head of Group at Fraunhofer Institute, one of the most prestigious organisations of applied sciences in Europe, and Process Engineer at Fortune 500 engineering company Fluor Inc.
Trummer brings experience in geothermal plant engineering
The other important appointment was that of Stefan Trummer as Project Manager.
Trummer is a mechanical engineer with 25 years’ global experience in project management, as well as technical and commercial project development.
The experience he brings to Vulcan is invaluable having worked with Siemens for 18 years, including in geothermal plant engineering.
Commenting on the vast experience these appointments bring to Vulcan at such a crucial time, managing director Dr Francis Wedin said, “We are excited to announce some high-calibre appointments to the Vulcan team, totalling half a century of German and global chemical and mechanical engineering experience.
‘’Thomas has extensive knowledge in the scale-up and commercialisation of chemical engineering solutions that will be essential in supplying the European Union (EU) battery market with Zero Carbon LithiumTM hydroxide products.
‘’Stefan’s experience with developing geothermal plant modules at Siemens will be invaluable as we progress our geothermal projects.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.