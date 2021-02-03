See Our Current Investments

Vonex seals the deal on earnings accretive Nextel acquisition

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 3, 2021, in Technology

Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) confirmed on Tuesday that the company had completed its acquisition of the Nextel business, effectively closing a proposed deal which was signed off as a binding term sheet in mid-December.

The total consideration for the acquisition was approximately $1.6 million, including $315,000 in cash which has subsequently been more than offset by a recently received R&D refund of $541,000.

As a backdrop, Nextel is a provider of telecommunications services to business customers and it is recognised as an industry leader in the design, installation and maintenance of voice, data and communications networks.

Nextel is an established single-source provider to small-to-medium enterprise (SME) businesses with expertise in rolling out wireless, fibre and RFID networks, as well as delivering structured cabling, telephony systems and electrical fit-outs to large-scale projects.

Consequently, as well as injecting additional revenue streams, Nextel brings new areas of expertise, effectively expanding Vonex’s already impressive diversified product offering.

In fiscal 2020, Nextel generated EBITDA of approximately $450,000 on revenue of approximately $2 million, with infrastructure and specialised projects being a key driver.

Nextel also brings a highly capable and experienced team that is well-positioned to drive further growth from immediate cross-selling opportunities.

Established relationships and recurring income from big corporates

The group also has valuable long-term relationships with tier-1 carriers, network partners and customers spanning a range of industries, including LJ Hooker, Endemol Shine Australia, 4 Pines Brewing Co, Lifeline and the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust.

Nextel’s established position in high volume markets such as aged care and education, particularly in the New South Wales market has the potential to add considerable value.

Another important aspect of the Nextel acquisition is that it will boost Vonex’s recurring revenue and earnings which provide investors with predictability, and on this note managing director Matt Fahey said, "Acquiring Nextel's well-established operations will be instantly accretive to Vonex's customer base, carrier relationships, recurring revenue and earnings.

‘’Nextel will empower Vonex to drive value for our wholesale and retail customers through new products and expertise, and it provides us with a highly capable team on the ground through whom we can capitalise on tremendous growth opportunities in the Sydney and wider NSW market.

"We look forward to rapidly integrating Nextel's operations into Vonex’s fast-growing existing business."


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

DIVERSIFICATION NEW CLIENTS NEXTEL RECURRING REVENUE TELCO ACQUISITION

Like this article? You may like...

Bearn and MyFiziq to target 1M monthly users Biomorphik App with MyFiziq technology released on Google and Apple MYQ and Biomorphik complete fast to market product WhiteHawk advances its Cyber Risk Program as major hacks increase
December 18th

Vonex to acquire Nextel boosting ARR by circa $1M
December 9th

Wholesale and Retail divisions continue to drive Vonex’s impressive growth
November 27th

Vonex outlines impressive growth opportunities off the back of acquisition success

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X