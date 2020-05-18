Vonex cashed up to leverage off 2SG acquisition
Telecommunications innovator Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) has received a cash inflow of $1.75 million, being the first tranche of consideration for the sale of its entitlements to iron ore production royalties derived from the Koolyanobbing Iron Ore Project.
This follows the successful completion of a CAD$13.75 million fund raising by the purchaser of the Royalty, SilverStream SEZC, a Canadian mining-focused royalty and streaming company, for the purposes of SilverStream listing on the TSXV.
While the iron ore project is no longer a core part of Vonex’s business, receipt of the initial cash consideration has strengthened the company’s cash position, and it now has cash in bank of approximately $3.5 million.
This leaves Vonex significantly funded to continue the highly-successful marketing drive in collaboration with Qantas Business Rewards, while also leveraging off the recent integration of 2SG Wholesale.
Vonex shares push up towards 12 month high
Vonex is entitled to an additional consideration from the Royalty sale of up to $750,000 based on certain production milestones at Koolyanobbing being met.
Highlighting the significance of this development, managing director Matt Fahey said, “This is a milestone event for the company, disposing of the last non-core asset for cash consideration of up to $2.5 million.
‘’These proceeds put Vonex in a very good position, with the ability now to comfortably fund our organic growth of both our direct and recently expanded wholesale businesses following the purchase of 2SG Wholesale.”
Vonex has weathered broader market volatility in good fashion for a smaller company with its shares having doubled since March, and they are now trading not far shy off their 12 month high of 15 cents.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.