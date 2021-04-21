TRUCONNECT launch could put AHI in front of 150M people

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX:AHI) has continued its run of good news this week, today announcing the release of the Original Fit Factory Ltd (TOFF) App integrated with AHI’s technology.

AHI has made three significant announcements this week including today’s:

It has completed all due diligence and entered into a binding technology license agreement and subscription agreement with Canadian based Triage Technologies Inc. It has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Israeli based Musculoskeletal Assessment (MSK) company Physimax Technologies Limited. TRUCONNECT is set to launch its AHI integration to a potential audience of 150 million people.

TOFF and AHI entered a binding terms sheet in November last year to integrate AHI’s body scan technology into its TRUCONNECT by TV.FIT iOS and Android Applications.

All definitive agreements under the requirements of the binding term sheet have now concluded, leading to the product launch.

TOFF has developed a flexible and at home health and fitness platform for both end users and B2B partners known as TRUCONNECT.

The Original Fit Factory Ltd app, is a world-leading app tackling fitness and mental health and is available in 71 countries, across 6 continents.

When we first reported on the deal, TRUCONNECT had a potential audience of 60 million people, that has now grown substantially in just six months.

TRUCONNECT has an audience of over 150 million people through their global partners such as Huawei, Amanda Cerny, MMA Superstar Georges Saint Pierre and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

Its audience straddles social media, health, fashion and fitness enthusiasts.

The TRUCONNECT app is available for Apple, Huawei and Android smartphones and is a digital workout buddy that provides workouts to suit everyone, enabling users to workout whenever and wherever they want.

While the Apple soft launch is now live, the Google store soft launch is scheduled for the week commencing 26 April 2021, pending Google store review / approval.

“The addition of our BodyScan to the TRUCONNECT app is going to be a game changing experience to the standard exercise regimes currently being offered in applications of this kind,” Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of AHI said.

“TRUCONNECT users will now be able to understand and map the changes they experience through the digital tracking capabilities of the AHI technology as they workout with their trainers and follow the plans set out for them. The feedback loops our technology supplies TRUCONNECT, and its users will provide better engagement and understanding of the user’s results, empowering TRUCONNECT and their trainers with the data they need to support their users in achieving better outcomes.”

To mark the launch, a 36-hour world-wide free scan weekend will commence at midnight UK time on Saturday 8 May.

AHI and TOFF have agreed to offer a 36-hour world-wide free body scan weekend to all TRUCONNECT app users to enable TRUCONNECT users to try out AHI’s revolutionary in body scanning technology for themselves.

This will be accompanied by a special offer of £4.99 a month to drive users to purchase 30-day unlimited body scan subscriptions through in app notifications, push notifications, and mail outs to existing TRUCONNECT users.

Marketing will play a key role in spreading the TRUCONNECT word, with a campaign to run concurrently with the Sweat the Best weekend.

“We will play a key role in partner marketing and user experience, assisting with acquisition and hitting agreed app user targets. David and his team at TOFF understand this well, and this is evident in the uniqueness of the TRUCONNECT integrated app release, ” Bosanac said.

“A key part of any weight loss / weight gain journey is tracking your dimensional changes over time, therefore providing TOFF users with an opportunity to capture a free scan to show the power of our platform, means that they have commenced a journey of tracking their results and will then want to capture further scans to track their dimensional changes as they progress on their weight loss / weight gain journeys, and to do this they’ll need to purchase a subscription, effectively transforming the free scan into a revenue driver for both TOFF and AHI.

“This is the first of our partners that truly understand the need to actively market the unique BodyScan capability they have integrated. I look forward to working with David and his team at TOFF to make the integrated solution a world-wide success, and to work together to achieve the 12-month 1,000,000 active user target.”

The initial partnership between AHI and TOFF will run for two years and renewed for consecutive further terms of two years each (unless terminated at least 90 days prior to expiry of the term).

Under the terms of the binding term sheet, TOFF will use its best endeavours to target 1M active users within the first 12 months. There are no penalties for not achieving this target and no guarantee that this target will be reached.

However, the companies believe TRUCONNECT’s reach should have a significant impact.

“I believe we are building the world’s best online wellness community, and a key part of our value proposition is our focus on the individual, which is why all of our programs are designed to be motivational and adaptable, with modifications available to suit all skill levels, that individuals can access to workout whenever they want, and wherever they are,” David Weir, CEO and Founder of The Original Fit Factory said.

“AHI’s technology furthers our vision to be the best online wellness community globally as it enables us to provide our users with the capability to capture and track their body composition and dimensional changes in-line with our TRUCONNECT programs through the TRUCONNECT application, in 71 countries, across 6 continents from anywhere they are, be it at work, home, or the gym.”