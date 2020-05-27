Spirit Telecom launches NBN enterprise ethernet products
Spirit Telecom’s (ASX:ST1) Spirit X platform, Australia’s largest digital aggregator of business internet products nationally across more than 70% of business premises, has launched the NBN Enterprise Ethernet (NBN EE) range to its resellers and direct customers via its sales platform.
NBN EE is an enterprise grade fibre service, with superior symmetrical performance to that of legacy business internet products, and via Spirit X it can reach in the vicinity of 2 million businesses.
With Spirit brands and products launched nationally across Sky News, Sydney and Melbourne Billboards, AFR.com and the NINE network it has a high profile reach.
Spirit X allows resellers and businesses to locate and purchase high-speed B2B (business to business) internet products nationally.
The addition of the NBN EE product range significantly expands the market opportunity for Spirit X across Australia, which could previously service approximately 100,000 addresses with fibre internet products to now being able to provide symmetrical data connections across a truly national footprint.
Spirit X now aggregates, service qualifies and sells high-speed products from Spirit’s own network in addition to Opticomm, NBN, TPG, DGTek, FG Telecom and Vocus.
Spirit continues to identify new avenues for growth
In line with the expanded market for Spirit X, the company expects further organic growth as cross-selling opportunities emerge and the platform moves from a data platform to a marketplace in fiscal 2021, offering cloud services, IT support and security.
Spirit Telecom will be offering bundled, high-speed internet and technology services.
Underlining the growth benefits from NBN EE, Spirit’s managing director Sol Lukatsky said, “The launch of the NBN Enterprise Ethernet product moves Spirit into a new phase of growth.
‘’Additionally, the Spirit X product range is being promoted via our first national marketing campaign.
‘’Spirit X has already generated over 6,200 service qualifications and leads in a few months.
‘’With the ability to service a much larger number of businesses, Spirit can drive greater awareness of the platform and continue to fill the demand for bundled, high-speed internet links and IT services in one offering.”
