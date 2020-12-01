Simble Solutions opens up new markets through Cognian partnership

In a commercially significant development, smart energy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS) has entered into a teaming agreement with smart building enabler Cognian Technologies Ltd (Cognian).

The agreement will allow Cognian and Simble to promote the SimbleSense platform as its default energy measurement and verification platform for all smart buildings in which the Syncromesh wireless smart building canopy is deployed.

Syncromesh is a wireless smart building canopy that is able to turn every building into a smart building with the management of costs, carbon emissions, safety and well-being, as well as tenant health and hygiene, at its core.

The Simble Energy Platform or ‘SimbleSense’ is an integrated hardware and real-time software solution that enables businesses to visualise, control and monetise their energy systems.

Simble’s Software as a Service (SaaS) platform has IoT capabilities and empowers enterprises and consumers to remotely automate energy savings opportunities to reduce their energy bill.

Through the deployment of the Syncromesh wireless smart building canopy, Simble will be able to access new projects in the commercial, retail, and health sectors where clients are looking for turnkey solutions for connected lighting coupled with energy savings opportunities.

Simble and Cognian will also partner on new projects targeting retrofit buildings as well as new developments.

Remote, seamless control of all systems with analytical reporting

With many businesses focused on driving down energy usage to minimise costs and their carbon footprints, SimbleSense provides insights into how energy is utilised and where Syncromesh can be deployed for more efficient monitoring and optimised control of a building’s lighting system.

Once Syncromesh is deployed, SimbleSense provides the potential for significant savings across lighting and broader energy assets as part of a smart building programme.

The unified data connectivity platform provides building owners, managers, and tenants with the ability to remotely and seamlessly control a range of features including access, comfort, occupant capacity and other smart building capabilities, such as hygiene monitoring, reporting and analysis which is critical as the post-lockdown return to office buildings begins.

Commenting on the significance of the Cognian partnership agreement, Simble founder and executive director Fadi Geha said, “We are delighted to partner with Cognian to expand our presence in the smart and connected lighting sector.

"We have already demonstrated the benefits of our combined capability and we look forward to working together to further expand our leading offering into the Australian market.”

Cognian chief executive Mark Blum echoed Geha’s confidence in saying, "Through the alignment of Simble’s real-time measurement and verification platform and the Syncromesh Smart Canopy as a Service (SCaaS) solution, clients are able to identify, implement and quantify energy-saving programmes.

"Leveraging Syncromesh as their smart building’s central nervous system, owners, managers and tenants can expand these capabilities into areas such as air comfort and quality, emissions, capacity monitoring, cleanliness and hygiene.

"This creates a competitive advantage for owners in a changing market.”

Commercial developments and new technology drive shares higher

It is worth noting that this news comes on the back of some important developments in November as the company negotiated a reseller agreement with Harvey Norman Commercial Division (HNCD), Harvey Norman’s largest franchisee.

Just a fortnight ago, Simble also launched an upgraded version of its state-of-the-art SimbleHome app which potentially enables Australia’s more than eight million households to easily analyse and track their energy consumption, identifying opportunities for cost and energy savings.

The App can also incorporate solar generation information and integrate with non-energy related sensors such as humidity and temperature sensors.

Importantly, it can connect with third party energy IoT devices and is available for Australian residential customers.

The upgraded SimbleHome App can be bundled with a fully installed energy IoT device and offers the increasingly sought after convenience of a buy now, pay later option under an instalment plan provided by Splitit (ASX:SPT).

These developments resulted in the company’s shares increasing 25% in the first three weeks of November, and they are now trading close to last month’s high of 3.6 cents.