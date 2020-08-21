Simble Solutions app to help cut work from home energy costs

Australian software company Simble Solutions (ASX:SIS) will launch an upgraded version of its SimbleHome App in the coming weeks.

While the energy management and sustainability solutions company is best known for its Simble Energy Platform, otherwise known as ‘SimbleSense’, an integrated hardware and real-time software solution that enables businesses to visualise, control and monetise their energy systems, the SimbleHome App could well change the way households manage their energy providers.

The SimbleHome App is free to download and will give Australia's more than 8 million households the ability to switch electricity providers at the push of a button.

Householders will be able to compare the market across a panel of over 15 energy retailers.

This is particularly poignant as households now face higher energy bills due to COVID-19 lockdown rules and work from home practices.

Simble’s Software as a Service (SaaS) platform has IoT capabilities and empowers enterprises and consumers to remotely automate energy savings opportunities to reduce their energy bill, which is vital in these current times.

Simble operates in the SME and residential market and targets the distribution of its platform through channel partners. Simble has an international presence with offices in Sydney (Australia), London (UK) and Da Nang (Vietnam).

To drive uptake of the App, Simble has signed a marketplace agreement with Australian energy marketplace provider Accurassi Pty Ltd, an Australian-based technology company focused on reducing household costs and emissions through its energy marketplace platform. The Agreement builds on a long-standing partnership established during six years of commercial collaboration between the two entities.

“This partnership was a natural next step as both companies are geared for growth,” Accurassi CEO Ross Sharman said.

“Winter is typically a peak time for energy costs and this has been further compounded by many people having to work from home. Our partnership will help people move to the cheapest plans and then further reduce costs by managing their energy usage using the SimbleHome App.”

The Agreement will see Simble supply the marketplace platform to residential and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) customers via the SimbleHome App.

“The partnership agreement with Accurassi will allow us to reach a broader market of electricity consumers and achieve scale in a fast and a cost- effective manner,” Simble CEO Ronen Ghosh said.

“We see a significant opportunity for Simble to play a leading role in helping households reduce their rising energy costs and I believe Accurassi is the right partner to help us achieve this goal.”

Not only will households be able to compare and switch retailers, the app will also provide them with the option of upgrading to a full-featured version called SimbleHome Plus (App + Energy IoT Meter + Installation).

For a monthly fee, users of SimbleHome Plus can access real-time energy consumption and generation insights for the household, helping consumers to understand their energy usage and implement changes to reduce costs.

The added ability to upgrade to SimbleHome Plus with an Energy IoT device further enables users to monitor power usage, solar generation, battery storage and the consumer’s carbon footprint.

As stated, cost reduction is vital for households as COVID-19 continues to decimate family budgets.

Simble expects to generate additional revenues from these new features, as well as create a network of cloud-connected energy IOT monitoring devices in the power meter boxes of Australian homes and businesses.

The SimbleHome App .

Simble will target Australia’s SMEs and large corporates, offering the marketplace capability to their employees under a co-branded offer and aims to help employees working from home to gain a better understanding of their energy usage and potentially switch energy retailers offering a better deal.

This programme will initially be available in the eastern seaboard states with plans to later roll it out to the rest of Australia.