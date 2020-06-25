Simble Solutions and MTA Energy announce Best & Less contract award

Building on more than two years of strong collaboration in Australia’s increasingly competitive energy marketplace, Simble Solutions Ltd (ASX:SIS) and MTA Energy have announced that Best & Less has awarded MTA an Integrated Energy Supply contract, with SimbleSense as the Energy Management and Control system.

MTA Energy has been developing an Energy Supply solution for commercial and industrial customers based on integrating new and emerging Energy Management and Control technologies, onsite Solar PV and Energy Storage along with the MTA Electricity Retail capability.

The solution enables MTA to deliver to its client partners a low-cost electricity solution that is based on sustainable practices, while leveraging renewable technologies.

Clients are then able to establish a controlled and predictable path to a lower carbon emissions operation whilst simultaneously lowering energy costs.

MTA delivers these solutions in an open and transparent engagement model with its client partners, enabling those clients to actively shape the energy solution to their unique business needs.

This novel commercial approach is particularly relevant to the emerging two-way energy market opportunities where demand management and energy storage capability will yield significant benefits to customers and the network.

Installation in 55 stores in New South Wales

The initial rollout will include the Best & Less Distribution Centre (DC) at Eastern Creek NSW, the Service Centre in Leichhardt and 55 stores in NSW.

The approach will involve an Energy Management System (EMS) across all the sites, based on Simble’s Energy & IoT Analytics Platform, SimbleSense.

This will also incorporate a solar PV installation at Eastern Creek developed in phases up to 1100kW with potential for future installation of Energy Storage System capability and an MTA retail electricity supply solution.

MTA will manage the overall energy solution implementation and its ongoing management via the SimbleSense platform which has been white labelled to MTA Energy and subsequently configured to MTA needs.

The initial phases of the project commenced in late 2018 with MTA utilising the SimbleSense cloud-based Energy Management system combined with Wattwatchers IoT devices to analyse load patterns and consumption at the DC.

This resulted in significantly enhance visibility of individual loads at the DC and consequently significant energy cost savings exceeding 30%.

The extension of this work to the additional sites, along with the inclusion of the MTA Retail Electricity Supply solution now enables Best & Less to monitor and manage the energy spend across its diverse multiple sites as a virtual single site.

This will enhance savings and accelerate the group’s sustainable outcomes.