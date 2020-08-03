Shares in engage:BDR surge on the back of exceptional revenue growth

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Aug 3, 2020, in Technology

engage:BDR in (ASX:EN1; EN1O) opened nearly 30% higher on Monday morning after the company provided a positive trading update for July which featured year-on-year revenue growth of 36%.

As the multi-disciplined advertising group commences the second half of fiscal 2020 (EN1 reports on a calendar year basis), the generation of $10.3 million in income represents a very strong start.

As the following bar graph shows, not only has this been a substantial outperformance relative to the previous corresponding period in 2019, it is more than 50% up on the same period in fiscal 2018.

This comes hot on the heels of the company generating revenues of $9 million for the six months to June 30, 2020, up nearly 50% on the previous corresponding period.

This was an outstanding performance given that the company has had to deal with the impact of COVID-19, particularly in the June quarter.

With the company having branched out into new areas and management making decided changes in the last six months to right-size the business, there could be further good news ahead.

It is worth noting that the advertising industry traditionally generates up to 70% of its revenues in the December half, and this degree of seasonality has been indicative of EN1’s past performances.

This suggests that EN1 could substantially exceed first half revenues, particularly given that in July alone the group has already overtaken income received in the prior six months.

tags

REVENUE GROWTH PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING TRADING UPDATE

Like this article? You may like...

Vulcan achieves impressive lithium recovery rates Oneview’s MedTech combats COVID-19 and keeps everyone safe Vonex delivering outstanding growth with more to come in fiscal 2021 Alexium and Colinton streamlining efficiencies and optimising growth
Game Time for GAL: WA Nickel Explorer Set to Drill Advanced Targets
July 6th

Engage:BDR delivers record June half revenues
June 22nd

engage:BDR partners with publisher management platform FatTail
June 1st

engage:BDR generating new income using established skills

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X