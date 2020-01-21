Roots granted new design patent in Australia

Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Limited (ASX:ROO) has advised the market that its T-shaped heat exchange stub design patent has been registered by Australian IP, the official government agency.

The design patent protects the intellectual property developed and owned by Roots while distributing globally its unique heat exchange stub designed to efficiently heat and cool any substrate in agriculture.

Patents are pending in other countries.

The stub facilitates efficient heat exchange in any substrate and can deliver a narrow range of optimal root zone temperature year-round.

This news comes on the back of other positive developments in December and January which saw the company’s shares nearly double.

Roots has made strong progress in demonstrating the positive applications of its proven Root Zone Temperature Optimization (RTZO) technology in increasing yields from cannabis crops.

Optimal root zone temperature is known to be the most influential parameter for yield, disease load, length of growing cycles and supplies security in plants.

Stub has high-impact in cannabis growing

Root zone heating and cooling systems using the stub have also shown significant energy savings compared with air heating and cooling technologies.

The design patent further strengthens Roots international and Australian IP position following the grant of a “Heat delivery system and method” by the Australian patent office during 2015 for a period of 20 years.

While the stub is used in any substrate, type of crop or structure facility, it is especially appropriate for cannabis and other high-end crops such as berries.