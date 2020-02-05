Roots extends sales relationship with Israeli cannabis company

Israeli-based, Roots Sustainable Agricultural Technologies Ltd (ASX:ROO) continues to roll out its Root Zone Temperature Optimization Technology (RZTO) Technology.

Roots, which is developing and commercialising disruptive, modular, cutting-edge technologies to address critical agricultural problems, including plant climate management and the shortage of water for irrigation, today announced it has received a further A$30,000 signed order for its RZTO technology.

Israeli medical cannabis producer, Barlev Group has been using RZTO technology to control soil temperatures in pots and grow bags and elevated beds. This follow on sale is due to the beneficial effect on cannabis of ROOTS’ RZTO technology at Barlev’s farm.

The sale continues the successful collaboration between the pair in the medicinal cannabis sector. More orders are expected in line with a planned expansion at the grower’s growing facilities.

Under the agreement, Roots will install its unique RZTO technology in a 15,000sqm installation due to be completed this month.

Barlev’s success is due in part to RZTO’s ability to mitigate unique challenges faced by growers, derived from the multiple stages of growth and the special conditions required. Roots’ RZTO technology provides a stable temperature range year-round and assuring a supply stability.

“Commercial sales of our RZTO technology is the ultimate validation that our technology delivers clear measurable commercial benefits for crop growers, said Roots’ CEO Boaz Wachtel.

“The grower is highly respected in the medicinal cannabis sector and this sale gives us increased visibility in the Israeli cannabis sector and in the broader agribusiness market here and in other international markets. The sales pipeline for the RZTO technology continues to build most favourably and we look forward to reporting on more of these successes.”

About Root Zone Temperature Optimization (RZTO)

Root Zone Temperature Optimization (RZTO) optimises plant physiology for increased growth, productivity and quality by stabilising the plant’s root zone temperature. Using either sophisticated heat pumps and/or Ground Source Heat Exchange (GSHE) coils the Technology stabilises root zone temperature year round, by either heating or cooling the roots as needed. Heated (or cooled) water is pumped in a closed cycle through the pipes installed in the root zone, where the heat (or cold) is discharged.

This significantly increases yields and provides flexibility of growing cycle planting options, improves quality, mitigates extreme heat and cold stress on plants, reduces disease load, all these benefits achieved with a fraction of energy compared with air climate control currently available in the market.