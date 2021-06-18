Oneview signs long-term contract with a second Victorian hospital

2 minute read

Oneview Healthcare Plc (ASX:ONE) has signed a new 5-year contract with Northern Health in Melbourne’s fast-growing northern corridor, making it the company’s first Cloud Start customer in Australia.

Northern Health is a provider of public healthcare serving Melbourne’s northern region with five major public healthcare facilities.

Oneview’s Cloud Start product will be deployed to 126 beds in the recently completed $162.3 million Stage 2 Inpatient Unit Expansion Project which became operational on 3 May 2021.

This development is extremely important as it is Oneview’s first cloud win with the public sector in Australia (ONE has 3 hospitals live with NSW Health: Westmead Children’s, Randwick Children’s and Central Acute Services Building), as well as being the group’s first win of any kind with VicHealth.

It is also a positive indicator of demand for the group’s technology and services as it demonstrates that patient experience is a strategic priority for both the public and private sectors.

Cloud Start has tick of approval from Samsung

Oneview’s products include Cloud Start and Cloud Enterprise with the former not requiring integration into the Electronic Health Record, making it easier and faster to deploy.

Importantly, this is the product Samsung is selling in Oneview’s bundled SKU (Stock Keeping Units) in the US.

Hospitals can increase their patient satisfaction scores through technology solutions built by Samsung and its partners.

Samsung is now providing single SKU-bundled solutions for patient engagement that include a secure mobile device and partner software applications.

These bundles enable hospitals and healthcare providers to improve patient usability and functionality while reducing the need for multiple generic devices.

In addition, hospitals can own a fully integrated SKU solution that may be easily deployed within the hospital system.

The system will go live in July and with relatively quick revenue recognition it will be one of the key value drivers of the Cloud product.

Highlighting the importance of this development and the advantages offered by Cloud CXP, Eleni Tzaros, ANZ Sales Director for Oneview said, “We are delighted to welcome Northern Health to our global health service partnerships.

"The Cloud CXP offering has provided Northern Health with the opportunity to catalyse their innovation strategy with the solution due to go live next month.

"This speaks to the importance of Cloud offerings for agility, speed to market and value-based outcomes.”

