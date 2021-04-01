Oneview Healthcare Launches World’s First Cloud-based Care Experience Platform

Yesterday, Oneview Healthcare (ASX:ONE) announced the launch of CXP Cloud Enterprise, the world’s first and only cloud-based care experience platform. Deploying Microsoft Azure technology, this platform makes it easier for health systems to support personalised, whole person care.

CXP Cloud Enterprise enables health systems to quickly adopt technology for engaging patients, reducing non-clinical demands on care teams and optimising clinical and operational effectiveness. This comes at a critical time to meet the demand for digital services driven by the pandemic.

“The cloud-based platform is a key pillar of our growth strategy,” said James Fitter, Chief Executive Officer for Oneview.

“Being the first and only cloud-based care experience solution gives us a strong competitive advantage and means health systems can rapidly implement the capabilities that meet their needs today while providing the agility, scalability and investment protection to grow as their health system changes. We are excited to know that CXP Cloud Enterprise will help transform the hospital experience for patients, families and care teams.”

“The cloud enablement of Oneview's patient experience platform is a game changer.” added Dr Simon Kos, Healthcare Industry Executive, Microsoft Australia.

“It means that health organisations can deploy more quickly, with greater predictability and less specialised resources, all on the trusted Azure cloud. This is a win for patients, clinicians and healthcare organisations that put patient experience and outcomes first.”

About CXP Cloud Enterprise

The CXP Cloud Enterprise platform was developed in partnership with NYU Langone Health, a leading academic medical centre in New York, who rapidly rolled out the virtual engagement platform across their facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to address the increased pressure on care teams and patient’s restricted access to family and friends.

Together, NYU Langone and Oneview collaborated on the initial cloud-based version that enabled NYU Langone to implement key capabilities across 400 beds in just weeks.

Yesterday's introduction of CXP Cloud Enterprise delivers the full functionality and integration capabilities of the care experience platform in a faster, easier, more affordable cloud model at the bedside.

Oneview’s CXP Cloud Enterprise

Oneview’s CXP Cloud Enterprise provides full functionality on a secure, reliable cloud deployment with patient education, meal ordering, patient service requests, apps and digital services, virtual rounding, visitation, and translation services. This comprehensive platform can drive more meaningful engagement, improved satisfaction and provides better control and quality of care for both patients and care providers.

Key features now available with cloud deployments include:

Bedside telehealth consultations from offsite care team members

Rounding questionnaires and a digital work list

Clinician screen-casting to help patients understand their condition, treatment and goals

Automated service requests help nurses reduce call button distractions

Targeted patient educational resources

Meal ordering customised for their dietary needs

On-demand entertainment

Video chat to connect with friends and family

Simple integration with current systems for a single, secure platform hosting the latest apps

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare is a global healthcare technology company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

For healthcare systems who lead on exemplary care, ONE provides digital tools for patients, families, and caregivers to improve the care experience.

Unifying a facility’s systems, content and services into one digital platform with dedicated devices at the point of care, Oneview helps deliver more control for patients and families, more time for care teams, and less complexity for executives and IT teams.

Oneview is proud to partner with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia.