Oneview collaborative partner NYU Langone praises CXP technology

Oneview Healthcare’s (ASX: ONE) technology partner NYU Langone Health has released an informative webinar, discussing the group’s digital patient experience strategy and how Oneview Healthcare’s Care Experience Platform has helped improve patient, family and clinician experience.

Leveraging the latest digital tools and patient-facing technologies, NYU Langone has transformed the care experience for caregivers, patients and their families where it matters most – at the bedside.

With large electronic display screens and bedside tablets at every bedside, patients can connect virtually while accessing virtual language and interpretation services.

Through these services, patients are also able to perform tasks such as the ordering and scheduling of meals, the control of lights and temperature and gain access to personalised education, entertainment and distraction programming from a single user interface.

The significance of an endorsement from NYU Langone can’t be understated as the group partnered with Oneview Healthcare in developing its cloud-based platform CXP Cloud Enterprise, a key pillar of the group’s growth strategy and a technology that will assist in transforming the hospital experience for patients, families and care teams.

Together, NYU Langone and Oneview collaborated on the initial cloud-based version that enabled NYU Langone to implement key capabilities across 400 beds in just weeks.

NYU Langone is a strong supporter of Oneview and the broader virtual care experience with executive Vice President Nader Mherab recently saying, “NYU Langone Health is committed to delivering the best possible care experience for our patients, including through virtual care,”

"COVID-19 strained resources and challenged most hospitals to examine how virtual pathways can enhance patient care.

"Oneview helped us build an in-patient virtual care platform, which has been instrumental during the pandemic and will continue to be key as we deliver a new level of patient engagement.”

Benefits of CXP extend beyond the COVID crisis

It was just over a month ago that Oneview Healthcare launched CXP Cloud Enterprise, the world’s first and only cloud-based care experience platform.

Deployed on Microsoft Azure, this platform enables health systems to quickly adopt technology for engaging patients, reducing non-clinical demands on care teams and optimising clinical and operational effectiveness.

The launch of the new technology was very timely, meeting the demands for digital services driven by the COVID pandemic.

Particularly in the longer term, the benefits of the CXP Cloud Enterprise platform being developed in partnership with NYU Langone Health will become increasingly visible, especially given the group’s position as a leading academic medical centre in New York.

NYU Langone Health rapidly rolled out the virtual engagement platform across its facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to address the increased pressure on care teams and patient’s restricted access to family and friends.

Similarly, CXP Cloud Enterprise enables health systems to quickly adopt technology for engaging patients, reducing non-clinical demands on care teams and optimising clinical and operational effectiveness.

This comes at a critical time to meet the demand for digital services driven by the pandemic.

The cloud-based platform provides competitive benefits, being the first and only cloud-based care experience solution providing Oneview with a strong commercial advantage, as well as allowing health systems that have adopted the technology at an early stage to rapidly implement the capabilities that meet their needs today.

The technology also allows health providers to adapt to a dynamic environment, providing the agility, scalability and investment protection to grow as their health system changes.

Dr Simon Kos, Healthcare Industry Executive, Microsoft Australia summed up the significance of the development in saying, “The cloud enablement of Oneview's patient experience platform is a game changer.

“It means that health organisations can deploy more quickly, with greater predictability and less specialised resources, all on the trusted Azure cloud.

‘’This is a win for patients, clinicians and healthcare organisations that put patient experience and outcomes first.”

As highlighted in NYU’s webinar, Oneview tablets played a significant role at a time when the resources of hospitals were stretched.

Post-pandemic, NYU is working on a strategy to develop standard software packages with testing automation that provides a continuous integration and delivery pipeline.

This will require a variety of device types, as well as differentiated mountings.

The company indicated in the course of its webinar that flexibility allowed for rapid iteration and adaptation to changing needs, and importantly for Oneview, cloud and automation reduces deployment time.

The following illustrates NYU’s diversified range of medical service facilities, effectively highlighting the strong focus that is likely to be shared with its collaborative partners such as Oneview in developing flexible solutions.

