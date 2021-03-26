Oneview adds point of difference with ISO 27001 certification
Today, Oneview Healthcare plc (ASX:ONE) announced it has been awarded ISO 27001 certification.
The certification is a huge milestone for ONE, providing additional confidence to large healthcare enterprises and is an added point of differentiation in procurement competitions.
Essentially, it allows ONE to assure its clients and other stakeholders that their information is safe and secure.
This certification also serves as a key foundational step ahead of ONE's anticipated Cloud transition announcement in the coming weeks.
ISO 27001 is the international standard recognised for managing risks to the security of held information.
ISO 27001:2013 (the current version of ISO 27001) provides a set of standardised requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The standard adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, maintaining, and improving your ISMS.
“Our journey to ISO certification began in May 2019 as we were developing a complex cloud hosted care management solution for the aged care industry,” Oneview’s CEO James Fitter said.
“Our strategic decision to move our hospital solution to the Cloud in 2020 saw us accelerate this initiative in recent months.
Richard Eibrand, Head of Information Security for Oneview, added: “Information security is especially critical in healthcare and we are very proud of our 13-year unblemished track record protecting the data of our world-class customers.
“Cyber security is a top priority for healthcare CIOs and having ISO 27001 certification provides industry-recognised assurance of our good custodianship of highly sensitive healthcare data.”
About Oneview Healthcare PLC
ONE is a health tech company that provides hospital patients a “virtual care and digital control centre” at their bedside to deliver the best possible patient experience during their stay.
Oneview has experienced massive share price movement in recent weeks, closing at $0.41 on Monday (22/2/21), a 500% increase in just one fortnight.
Unifying a facility’s systems, content and services into one digital Care Experience Platform at the point of care, Oneview helps providers to measure and improve experience, optimise patient flow, deliver virtual care and enable patients and families with dedicated touch and TV devices.
Oneview has partnered with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia to unify the care experience.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.