Oneview adds point of difference with ISO 27001 certification

By Hannah Goldman. Published at Mar 26, 2021, in Technology

Today, Oneview Healthcare plc (ASX:ONE) announced it has been awarded ISO 27001 certification.

The certification is a huge milestone for ONE, providing additional confidence to large healthcare enterprises and is an added point of differentiation in procurement competitions.

Essentially, it allows ONE to assure its clients and other stakeholders that their information is safe and secure.

This certification also serves as a key foundational step ahead of ONE's anticipated Cloud transition announcement in the coming weeks.

ISO 27001 is the international standard recognised for managing risks to the security of held information.

ISO 27001:2013 (the current version of ISO 27001) provides a set of standardised requirements for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The standard adopts a process-based approach for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, maintaining, and improving your ISMS.

“Our journey to ISO certification began in May 2019 as we were developing a complex cloud hosted care management solution for the aged care industry,” Oneview’s CEO James Fitter said.

“Our strategic decision to move our hospital solution to the Cloud in 2020 saw us accelerate this initiative in recent months.

Richard Eibrand, Head of Information Security for Oneview, added: “Information security is especially critical in healthcare and we are very proud of our 13-year unblemished track record protecting the data of our world-class customers.

“Cyber security is a top priority for healthcare CIOs and having ISO 27001 certification provides industry-recognised assurance of our good custodianship of highly sensitive healthcare data.”

About Oneview Healthcare PLC

ONE is a health tech company that provides hospital patients a “virtual care and digital control centre” at their bedside to deliver the best possible patient experience during their stay.

Oneview has experienced massive share price movement in recent weeks, closing at $0.41 on Monday (22/2/21), a 500% increase in just one fortnight.

Unifying a facility’s systems, content and services into one digital Care Experience Platform at the point of care, Oneview helps providers to measure and improve experience, optimise patient flow, deliver virtual care and enable patients and families with dedicated touch and TV devices.

Oneview has partnered with leading healthcare systems in the US, Australia, the Middle East and Asia to unify the care experience.


DIGITAL HEALTH HOSPITALS CLOUD BASED TECHNOLOGY CYBERSECURITY

X