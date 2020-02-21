New agreement lights up Simble’s European expansion

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Feb 21, 2020, in Technology

Australian software company Simble Solutions Limited (ASX:SIS) has signed a three-year agreement with Feilo Sylvania International Group Ltd (Sylvania Lighting) to incorporate the SimbleSense Platform into commercial and industrial (C&I) lighting projects.

Sylvania Lighting will commence using the SimbleSense Platform in the UK, France Germany, Spain and Italy in a bid to add value to its C&I clients as well as its small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers.

The agreement follows a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in December 2019, after successful conclusion of product evaluation and detailed commercial discussions.

Sylvania Lighting chose Simble for expertise in energy intelligence and IoT solutions, leading to the SimbleSense Platform being incorporated as a standard addition to Sylvania Lighting’s commercial lighting and energy efficiency projects.

Nick Clark, Global Strategic Development Director at Sylvania Lighting Europe said of the agreement, “We are excited to partner with Simble and bundle their innovative solutions into our world-class lighting projects and demonstrate the financial and environmental benefits to our customers. We have a rich history of delivering innovation and Simble’s cloud-based energy Intelligence platform will allow our customers to understand their energy data in real-time, thus bringing energy savings to life.”

Sylvania Lighting will use the SimbleSense energy analytics platform as a white-labelled solution to measure and verify energy savings and provide advanced analytics in real-time through the cloud.

This is a function of Sylvania’s go to market strategy as it takes actions to expand its full turnkey service offering to better service customer needs by including services such as energy analytics, auditing or financing options.

Sales and marketing initiatives will commence in Q1 2020 with a formal market launch at Light + Building, the world’s leading trade fair for lighting and building services technology at Frankfurt, Germany in March.

This agreement gives Simble further leverage in Europe.

“The strategic partnership with Sylvania is a key milestone in Simble’s evolution and further validates our value proposition as a leader in the provision of energy intelligence to the lighting industry,” said Simble CEO Ronen Ghosh.

“Sylvania is expected to play a transformational role in helping us build a scalable sales ecosystem across Europe and we look forward to helping Sylvania’s customers to reduce their environmental footprint and realise energy savings.”

The partnership with Sylvania represents a major growth opportunity for Simble, as each installation completed under this partnership will deliver the company a combination of recurring Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenues and one off energy meter hardware revenue.

The agreement is a reseller agreement for an initial term of three years and is not subject to a trial period.

tags

INTERNET OF THINGS IOT ENERGY SAVINGS LIGHTING SOLUTIONS ENERGY ANALYTICS

Like this article? You may like...

Roots achieves further success with RZTO heating technology Root’s Italian distributor sets multi-million dollar sales targets 2SG acquisition just days away as Vonex completes due diligence Roots extends sales relationship with Israeli cannabis company
Creso on a Roll: New Hemp Plant Product for Equines and Large Animals Set for Release
October 24th

Simble and Wattwatchers to target multiple markets
July 29th

Simble grows revenues, slashes costs
July 24th

Simble raises funds to accelerate growth

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X