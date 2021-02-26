The X Factor Continues for MYQ

MyFiziq Limited (ASX:MYQ), which has created proprietary technology that enables users to accurately check, track and assess their body dimensions, using only their smartphone, from the comfort of their home, is making all the right moves ahead of its NASDAQ listing, which is now inching closer to completion.

MYQ is forming a strong US team ahead of its NASDAQ listing and today announced it has signed two new board members, with high level experience in the health industry and capital markets.

The new Board members are Mr Edward Greissing Jr and Mrs Luisa Ingargiola.

Mr Greissing has a long highlight reel:

he is a Strategic Advisor and Senior Fellow with the Milken Institute;

worked with Global Governments addressing critical health and economic policy issues, including Health Innovation, Chronic Disease Prevention, Mental Health, Food and Nutrition, Pandemics and Health Emergencies, and Affordable Access and Reimbursement;

is a member of the Chimerix Board and served as the Nominations and Government Committee Chair and a member of the Compensation Committees.

Mr. Greissing works with global business and government leaders, investors, philanthropy, NGOs, and academic thought leaders to improve health outcomes for individuals and communities everywhere.

Before his time with the Milken Institute, he served as a member of the Executive Committee, Global Leadership Team, and Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Sanofi.

Mr. Greissing has spent nearly four decades in the biopharmaceutical industry and led a wide range of Public Affairs and Global Corporate Affairs teams, first at the Upjohn Company and Pharmacia and later with Sanofi. His strategic approach to stakeholder management included new product launches and a freshness program for life cycle management resulting in improved patient outcomes, increased shareholder value, positive business results, and externally valued as a desired and trusted business partner.

Previously he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Line Associates, a consulting firm with clients from the biopharmaceutical, device, food service, and financial industries.

Ms Ingargiola is equally talented:

resides on 5 NASDAQ boards as Audit Committee Chair;

has extensive experience in the Life and Health Insurance sector;

has a broad set of capital market skills and experience, ranging from strategy, IPOs, corporate governance, and M & A.

Ms Ingargiola has almost 20 years of experience in public company finance, compliance, capital markets oversight and mergers and acquisitions. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of a NASDAQ biotech firm and Audit Chair of several Public companies including AgEagle (NYSE: UAVS), Vision Marine (NASDAQ: VMAR) and Progress Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PGRWU), a new SPAC that recently completed their IPO. She has served multiple public companies in various Officer and Director roles.

In terms of her skillset in relation to MYQ, Ms Ingargiola has helped guide the uplist or IPO of several companies to NASDAQ or the NYSE.

She has been involved in the successful execution of over $500 million in financing and merger transactions and has assisted companies navigate Board governance, merger diligence, regulatory compliance, financial controls and corporate strategy.

Mr Greissing will be a Non-Executive Director and Mrs Ingargiola a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the company’s Audit Committee.

MyFiziq CEO Vlado Bosanac is excited by the appointments saying, “I have always prided myself with the people I have around me and the skills they bring that challenge me as the CEO and Co-Founder of MyFiziq. It is so important to fill the skill and knowledge gap that is required to drive the company, its growth and shareholder value. I am extremely pleased to have Edward and Luisa joining the board of MyFiziq.

“As leaders in their respective fields, they will provide world-class guidance to our global offering and their networks. With a breadth of global expertise and relationships within Government, Institutional and Healthcare and capital markets.

“Our new board members are accomplished individuals that bring enormous personal brand equity and validation to the company and its offering.”