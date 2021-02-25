MyFiziq’s new X-Factor - former Fox executive to become Global Chief Business Officer

In a move that will strengthen MyFiziq Limited’s (ASX:MYQ) digital expertise, the company has appointed William Bradford in a full-time capacity as the new Global Chief Business Officer for MyFiziq in the US.

Previously, Bradford led the digital transformation of Fox Broadcasting from a traditional linear broadcast business to a multi-platform content service, with new monetisation and customer engagement models.

His high-level expertise came to the fore in running Fox.com, the Fox Now streaming service, all of Fox’s social platforms, and digital innovations, including launching online voting for hit series such as American Idol and The X Factor.

His appointment will also bring valuable corporate experience, having fulfilled roles as a key executive lead for multiple Fortune 500 companies in the US.

More broadly, Bradford brings expertise in building teams and driving the digital transformation of traditional businesses into new business and consumer engagement revenue models, an important factor in terms of MyFiziq’s key goal of monetising its business as it turns 2020 deals into dollars.

Bradford was Chief Digital Officer at Beachbody, LLC, where he led the transformation of the company’s media business from a transactional DVD sales model to a multi-platform consumer digital subscription service.

Importantly, Beachbody’s core business aligns with MyFiziq in that it is now seen to be one of the most successful online fitness and nutrition platforms in the US.

He built the strategy and team that launched the product Beachbody on Demand, now the core engagement hub for Beachbody’s customers with over US$1 billion in annual revenue.

Today, the digital service serves millions of customers worldwide and it has recently announced a US$2.9 Billion SPAC merger to list on the NASDAQ, one of MyFiziq’s key goals in 2021.

Bradford has held other product leadership roles at Yahoo!, American Online, and technology implementation leadership roles at Oracle Corporation.

Attracting the calibre of Bradford highlights MyFiziq’s success

Discussing the skills and expertise that Bradford brings to MyFiziq, chief executive Vlado Bosanac said, “With the timing and process concluding in the US for the MyFiziq entry to the NASDAQ, Bill is an exciting addition to the management team.

"Bill’s skill and knowledge on how to grow revenue and subscribers are the next most important requirement outside of the technology’s capabilities.

"His knowledge and previous successes in transforming companies in the digital space is second to none.

"He was strategic in Beachbody transforming to a digital business model, which is now seen to be one of the most successful online fitness and nutrition platforms in the USA.

"Bill is highly respected in the US for his achievements in building digital enterprises and teams to deliver them, and his knowledge and capabilities in the fitness and private digital space will bring MyFiziq into a new chapter in its evolution and the best step we could have taken to achieve our success.

"Adding Bill’s skills to our senior executive gives us the depth required to achieve all targeted outcomes for the US we are pursuing.

"To secure someone of Bill’s skills and reputation says a lot for what we have created here at MyFiziq.”