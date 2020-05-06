MyFiziq's agreement with Bearn LLC ratified

By Trevor Hoey. Published at May 6, 2020, in Technology

MyFiziq Limited (ASX:MYQ) has signed definitive agreements with Bearn LLC in North America in relation to its transformative Bearn Application app, Bearn LLC.

Bearn and MyFiziq have now collaborated and integrated MyFiziq’s body tracking application into the Bearn application, and Bearn’s users will have the ability to ‘earn while they Bearn’ on the platform.

The users will be able to use the cash they have earned to use the tracking technology as part of their goal setting and the journey they undertake on the Bearn application.

MyFiziq will be an integral part of Bearn’s offering as the primary checkpoint of dimensional and body composition change.

Users earn cash for improving the health

Bearn presents a unique multi-sided vendor backed platform that allows for the gamification and engagement of health with users.

Users earn actual cash for improving their health, fitness and wellness, demonstrating a 75% retention of its users.

Bearn is targeting the full launch of the application in May 2020.

The group’s users will also earn access to the MyFiziq tracking technology under the Bearn reward program where they will receive an ability to check their changes and track their goals that are being achieved each week through the workouts and nutrition programs using the dollars they have earned.

MyFiziq will be paid US$2.00 per scan from Bearn.

US launch is imminent

Commenting on progress made in recent months and discussing the upcoming US launch, MyFiziq chief executive Vlado Bosanac said, “The combined application with Bearn is nearing completion with the MyFiziq development team and the Bearn development team, having spent the last 8 weeks working together completing full integration.

‘’In addition, Bearn has made the application available in its beta download for testing.

‘’The feedback has been great, and we made a number of user experience changes based on this feedback information on the beta version of the app.

‘’The launch of the application into the US is one step closer with the completion of the legal agreements. Bearn has done a great job working with our team to get this build completed.’’

