MyFiziq technology identified as having applications in oncology

MyFiziq Limited (ASX:MYQ) informed the market on Monday that it has been successfully developing the extension into body surface area calculation and other serial measurements with a view to informing oncology therapy decisions and prevention measures.

The company has already developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables its users to privately and accurately check, track, and assess their dimensions using only a smartphone.

This has proved to have wide ranging applications which has been a significant factor in the company being able to forge relationships across a wide range of industries as it teams up with third parties where its technology can be embodied in established programs and services.

MyFiziq’s Dr Amar El-Sallam has been working on a number of new and innovative measurements to be included into the application as it navigates further uses that can dramatically impact the sectors the company is working in.

On this note, new potential medical applications in areas of treatment dosing calculations are required by specialist physicians when assessing cancer patients’ systemic therapy dosage needs.

The ability to determine body surface area (BSA) accurately from a mobile device would be a significant step forward in assessing these calculations when working with cancer patients.

Health professionals see benefits in mobile BSA measuring

MyFiziq is collaborating with medical doctor and oncology researcher, Dr Kate Barrett (MD) to fully understand the best approaches in areas of clinical oncology, both in-hospital and through telemedicine.

Dr Barrett will be the first oncologist to be given access to the new technology for closed trials and assessment.

Commenting on these developments, Barrett said, ‘’Up to 80% of individuals with advanced cancer undergo weight loss and wasting, the signs and symptoms of which are seen as prognostic parameters in cancer patients.

‘’The ability to make accurate and consistent evaluations through a handheld device will simplify the process on several levels in clinical and preventative medicine.

‘’Not only will it be easier to track and document BSA calculations for chemotherapies, pain medications, and other supportive drugs across the healthcare team, it will enable an improved visualisation of individual trends to assist in prevention and readily support concerning changes.’’

Human trials imminent

MyFiziq has been successfully testing the process and expects to commence trials with real subjects over the next 60 days.

Commenting on the group’s progress in this area and management’s vision for the future, chief executive and co-founder Vlado Bosanac said, ‘’The MyFiziq technology is a very safe, private and convenient means of effectively checking for changes in a number of day-to-day situations.

‘’This new use for our technology has been a long-time vision of mine and Dr El-Sallam.

‘’This is something that could truly change the way medications are calculated for patients and their long-term care.’’

BSA plays a key role in several medical fields, including cancer chemotherapy, transplantology, burn treatment and toxicology.

It is often a major factor in the determination of the course of treatment and drug dosage, and a series of formulae to simplify the process have been developed.

Because easy-to-identify, yet general, body coefficient results of those formulae vary considerably, the question arises as to whether the choice of a formula is valid and safe for patients.

The MyFiziq technology has the potential to change the way these calculations are implemented and furthermore bring a higher level of efficiency and safety in patient care.