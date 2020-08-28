MyFiziq secures reseller agreement with NuraLogix

By Meagan Evans. Published at Aug 28, 2020, in Technology

MyFiziq Limited (ASX:MYQ) reports it has completed its technological integration with Canadian based NuraLogix Corporation paving the way to sell the parties’ CompleteScan application to their prospective clients and current partners.

CompleteScan, previously known as CompleteHealth, is the result of the integration of the NuraLogix and MyFiziq platform that provides a facial and body scan in under two minutes. The world first patented solutions have been combined to expand the capabilities of their capture suite for the global market.

Thirty organisations have so far requested access to the CompleteScan solution for both user validation and commercial discussions.

With overwhelming interest in the combined application, MyFiziq have agreed to offer it to a broader audience than the initially outlined Serfaty Clinic in Brazil and WeSure in China.

The company will now see the application tested in multiple countries and jurisdictions around the world.

NuraLogix’s patented technology utilises a video camera, similar to that found on a smartphone to take a 30 second selfie video of your face. It determines a wide range of physiological and health related parameters such as: heart rate, heart rate variability, blood pressure, stress, cardiovascular disease risks and more.

The underlying technology is Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOITM) that extract blood flow information from the user’s face via the video.

This information is processed by advanced machine learning algorithms residing on NuraLogix’s cloud based Affective AI Engine called DeepAffexTM.

MyFiziq’s image dimensioning capabilities will be combined with DeepAffex and Transdermal Optical Imaging to form a never before seen total health screen from a mobile phone.

The combined digital capabilities and unique offering is a one of a kind solution that can be used by anyone 18 or over.

Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of MyFiziq, said, “This is an extremely exciting partnership for both companies. Bringing our technologies together will not only create a one of a kind solution, furthermore it will, in my opinion, be unrivalled. When combining the two solutions, we form not only a unique offering, but one that enhances both companies’ ability to be the dominant player in digital health and convenience.

“The solutions form an easy to use, comprehensive review of an individual, accurately, privately, and conveniently from their mobile phone. We will be releasing the demo app to multiple potential partners in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, UK, US, and Thailand.”

The non-invasive combined solution delivers complete privacy to the consumer, which culminates in the individual being given assessments on multiple levels, such as:

  • Blood pressure
  • Stress levels
  • Heart rate
  • Heart rate variability
  • Irregular heartbeat
  • Respiratory rates
  • Emotion
  • Total body fat
  • Waist to height ratio
  • Waist to hip ratio
  • Cardiovascular disease risk
  • Type 2 diabetes risk, and
  • Stroke risk.

The resulting captures and data allow individual to understand their personal exposure to these diseases, which form up to 70% of deaths globally each year, not including the current pandemic. All publications and research have been published on the NuraLogix website.

Under the terms of the Formal Reseller Agreement, the parties will now commence commercially offering the CompleteScan demo app to third parties.

