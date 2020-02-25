MGM Wireless awarded important contract

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 25, 2020, in Technology

As the broader market tanked more than 150 points on the open, representing a fall of approximately 2.3%, MGM Wireless Ltd (ASX:MWR) bucked the trend with its shares opening 4.5% higher.

This was driven by promising news regarding the award of a $1.3 million school communication contract by the Western Australian government.

Under the terms of the contract, MGM will supply Student Absence Notification Messaging Software and Services to all WA Government schools.

The contract was awarded after a tender process, where student absence and emergency messaging for child safety were key criteria.

All WA Government schools will have access to the entire suite of MGM’s school communication software, apps and services.

Bushfires highlight the importance of robust communications systems

MGM Wireless chief executive Mark Fortunatow underlined the significance of the group’s technology in managing vital information for schools in saying, “From a student safety perspective, student absence and emergency messaging are such important, mission critical systems, as we’ve all witnessed with the recent bushfires and now the Coronavirus threat.

‘’MGM’s systems are specifically designed for school and Education Department use and are renowned for their data security, quality and robustness.

‘’Our latest versions incorporate advanced AI functionality that is particularly effective in engaging parents and delivering significant productivity savings to school staff”.

The contract value is approximately $1.3million for the 2-year term, and the WA Government has the option to extend further on an annual basis for 2 more years.

The contract replaces a previous and similar contract the company had with the WA Government since 2014.

MGM offers broad suite of technologies

The last 12 months has seen MGM Wireless launch several new products that have been well received both Australia and overseas.

As a backdrop, the company designs, develops and commercialises smart phone and watch wearables device for children, as well as software for school communication and student absence management.

The company’s AllMyTribe division has developed a children’s all-in-one smartphone, watch and GPS device called SPACETALK, which allows two-way 3G phone calls and SMS messaging to a parent-controlled list of contacts.

Other features include GPS tracking to alert parents whenever children leave designated safe spaces, such as school or the home.

A key safety feature of SPACETALK is that it doesn’t give children access to social media, apps, open internet, YouTube or other such services that can be dangerous to young children.

In addition, during school hours, the device can operate in ‘School Mode’ whereby all communication features are disabled to ensure children won’t be distracted.

Established position in school communications sector

MGM Wireless built its track record with school communication solutions after discovering in 2002 the application of SMS communication in schools.

The company went on to create the world’s first SMS based Automated Student Absence Notification Solution and many other innovations since then.

It is recognised as a global leader and pioneer in socially responsible and technology-enabled school communication with its products including student absence notifications ‘messageyou’, absence analytics software ‘Watchlists’, school news and messaging app ‘School Star’, a content management and messaging platform for mobile school communication called Outreach+, and student attendance management solution ‘RollMarker’.

Used by over 1400 schools and 1.7 million parents, the company’s school communication solutions empower schools to effectively communicate and engage parents and caregivers through SMS, mobile in-app and other means to improve student attendance and safety, while also helping schools to reduce operating costs and increase parent engagement.

Like this article? You may like...

New agreement lights up Simble’s European expansion Roots achieves further success with RZTO heating technology Root’s Italian distributor sets multi-million dollar sales targets 2SG acquisition just days away as Vonex completes due diligence
ROO Secures Italian Distributor with Multi-Million Dollar Sales Targets
January 24th

MGM boasts growing income stream
February 21st

New agreement lights up Simble’s European expansion
February 21st

Roots achieves further success with RZTO heating technology

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X