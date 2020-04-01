ImpediMed receives order for 16 SOZO units to address lymphoedema

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD), a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS), has received the first order of 16 units under the recently announced national purchasing agreement with a US oncology care network for its SOZO® Digital Health Platform and Lymphoedema Prevention Program.

This is a significant development for the group, and while it is currently in a trading halt and this news will not be reflected in movements in its share price today, the company could receive support on Friday when it is due to recommence trading.

Based on the depth of buyers currently in the queue to buy stock when the company recommences trading there could be a significant rerating.

The initial order of 16 SOZO units will establish a comprehensive Lymphoedema Prevention Program in key centres from this nationally recognised oncology care network.

In commenting on the significance for the group in terms of national distribution, chief executive Richard Carreon said, “We believe these centres will develop the model from which we will jointly expand our program nationally.”

95% reduction in lymphoedema progression at one year.

The national purchasing agreement, which was announced on 23 March, allows 1,200 physicians at 470 cancer treatment locations across the US access to SOZO and ImpediMed’s BIS (L-Dex®) lymphoedema assessment.

Together, these physicians treat over 1 million patients annually.

The Lymphoedema Prevention Program utilises ImpediMed's Test, Trigger, TreatTM protocol for early detection and intervention of cancer-related lymphoedema.

Routine lymphoedema testing of cancer survivors uses the company's SOZO device with BIS (LDex) technology.

A significant increase in a patient's L-Dex score is a trigger to evaluate the patient and initiate intervention.

ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial, the largest multi-site, randomised controlled trial ever performed to study lymphoedema prevention, showed that this protocol resulted in a 95% reduction in lymphoedema progression at one year.

Currently, one in three at-risk cancer survivors will develop secondary lymphoedema related to their cancer treatment, costing the US healthcare system approximately $7 billion every year.

The aim of the Lymphoedema Prevention Program is to help educate healthcare providers and patients that with the proper protocols in place, lymphoedema can be detected and managed before it becomes a debilitating chronic condition.

X