ImpediMed receives order for 16 SOZO units to address lymphoedema
ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD), a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS), has received the first order of 16 units under the recently announced national purchasing agreement with a US oncology care network for its SOZO® Digital Health Platform and Lymphoedema Prevention Program.
This is a significant development for the group, and while it is currently in a trading halt and this news will not be reflected in movements in its share price today, the company could receive support on Friday when it is due to recommence trading.
Based on the depth of buyers currently in the queue to buy stock when the company recommences trading there could be a significant rerating.
The initial order of 16 SOZO units will establish a comprehensive Lymphoedema Prevention Program in key centres from this nationally recognised oncology care network.
In commenting on the significance for the group in terms of national distribution, chief executive Richard Carreon said, “We believe these centres will develop the model from which we will jointly expand our program nationally.”
95% reduction in lymphoedema progression at one year.
The national purchasing agreement, which was announced on 23 March, allows 1,200 physicians at 470 cancer treatment locations across the US access to SOZO and ImpediMed’s BIS (L-Dex®) lymphoedema assessment.
Together, these physicians treat over 1 million patients annually.
The Lymphoedema Prevention Program utilises ImpediMed's Test, Trigger, TreatTM protocol for early detection and intervention of cancer-related lymphoedema.
Routine lymphoedema testing of cancer survivors uses the company's SOZO device with BIS (LDex) technology.
A significant increase in a patient's L-Dex score is a trigger to evaluate the patient and initiate intervention.
ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial, the largest multi-site, randomised controlled trial ever performed to study lymphoedema prevention, showed that this protocol resulted in a 95% reduction in lymphoedema progression at one year.
Currently, one in three at-risk cancer survivors will develop secondary lymphoedema related to their cancer treatment, costing the US healthcare system approximately $7 billion every year.
The aim of the Lymphoedema Prevention Program is to help educate healthcare providers and patients that with the proper protocols in place, lymphoedema can be detected and managed before it becomes a debilitating chronic condition.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.