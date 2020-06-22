engage:BDR partners with publisher management platform FatTail

engage:BDR (ASX:EN1; EN1O) has forged a new strategic programmatic partnership with FatTail, a leading publisher management platform.

Founded in 2001, FatTail is a leading provider of cloud software that automates and controls the entire advertising lifecycle for publishers.

The group’s goal is to see professional journalism endure by helping publishers of great content flourish.

In achieving this, the group delivers innovative solutions to complex business challenges that drive revenue, operational efficiency, agility and control for their customers.

AdBook+ is the culmination of nearly 15 years of continuous development, and today offers a complete set of ad operations, sales and financial tools that enable publishers to run their entire advertising business from within FatTail's cloud-based SaaS platform.

The company's integrations with other best-of-breed technology partners allow publishers to use AdBook+ as a true one-product solution for optimally managing the sale and fulfillment of guaranteed ad inventory across all media products and sales channels.

Provides EN1 with access to thousands of top-tier publishers

Through an openRTB Programmatic Guaranteed integration into its publisher management platform, AdBook+, FatTail will provide EN1 direct incremental access to thousands of top-tier publishers that the company does not currently work with.

These include Forbes, the Financial Times Conde Nast, Hearst, Scripps and Triad Digital.

EN1 has growing demand across its buyers for CTV and OTT inventory, and FatTail’s publishers represent considerable inventory in these areas today.

FatTail and EN1 share a common mission in that both platforms were developed to provide publishers with monetisation alternatives to the heavyweights, with Google being the main target.

Google’s publisher ad serving solutions (DFP) have been industry standards since display advertising began.

This ad serving technology locked Google into having the first look at publisher ad inventories and blocked publishers from integrating their own programmatic demand.

Both companies reduce publisher revenue dependencies on Google

EN1’s technology solution for publishers enables agnostic demand, reducing publisher revenue dependencies on Google.

FatTail’s solution is consistent with this mantra, allowing its publishers to directly connect their own demand partners (such as EN1) to their supply through header bidding and openRTB integrations, bypassing Google’s ad servers and demand stack.

At the same time though, this also offers the inventory in a true auction to Google in parallel as opposed to having Google represent it to the ecosystem.

This concept clearly disrupts Google’s display advertising strategy and its reach into top-tier publishers by increasing publisher yield, performance and campaign quality.