engage:BDR partners with publisher management platform FatTail
engage:BDR (ASX:EN1; EN1O) has forged a new strategic programmatic partnership with FatTail, a leading publisher management platform.
Founded in 2001, FatTail is a leading provider of cloud software that automates and controls the entire advertising lifecycle for publishers.
The group’s goal is to see professional journalism endure by helping publishers of great content flourish.
In achieving this, the group delivers innovative solutions to complex business challenges that drive revenue, operational efficiency, agility and control for their customers.
AdBook+ is the culmination of nearly 15 years of continuous development, and today offers a complete set of ad operations, sales and financial tools that enable publishers to run their entire advertising business from within FatTail's cloud-based SaaS platform.
The company's integrations with other best-of-breed technology partners allow publishers to use AdBook+ as a true one-product solution for optimally managing the sale and fulfillment of guaranteed ad inventory across all media products and sales channels.
Provides EN1 with access to thousands of top-tier publishers
Through an openRTB Programmatic Guaranteed integration into its publisher management platform, AdBook+, FatTail will provide EN1 direct incremental access to thousands of top-tier publishers that the company does not currently work with.
These include Forbes, the Financial Times Conde Nast, Hearst, Scripps and Triad Digital.
EN1 has growing demand across its buyers for CTV and OTT inventory, and FatTail’s publishers represent considerable inventory in these areas today.
FatTail and EN1 share a common mission in that both platforms were developed to provide publishers with monetisation alternatives to the heavyweights, with Google being the main target.
Google’s publisher ad serving solutions (DFP) have been industry standards since display advertising began.
This ad serving technology locked Google into having the first look at publisher ad inventories and blocked publishers from integrating their own programmatic demand.
Both companies reduce publisher revenue dependencies on Google
EN1’s technology solution for publishers enables agnostic demand, reducing publisher revenue dependencies on Google.
FatTail’s solution is consistent with this mantra, allowing its publishers to directly connect their own demand partners (such as EN1) to their supply through header bidding and openRTB integrations, bypassing Google’s ad servers and demand stack.
At the same time though, this also offers the inventory in a true auction to Google in parallel as opposed to having Google represent it to the ecosystem.
This concept clearly disrupts Google’s display advertising strategy and its reach into top-tier publishers by increasing publisher yield, performance and campaign quality.
tagsPUBLISHING FATTAIL ADBOOK GOOGLE
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.