engage:BDR generating new income using established skills

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Jun 1, 2020, in Technology

engage:BDR (ASX:EN1; EN1O) has effectively instigated a new revenue stream with the re-deployment of mobile and desktop websites, an area that it has a good knowledge of.

Since 2017, engage:BDR has been solely focused on mobile apps and more recently CTV.

While the company developed significant experience in web advertising since 2009, management decided to set aside the web business and related technologies, focusing purely on mobile app advertising since 2017, as CPM’s and advertiser targeting capabilities became exponentially greater than the web.

Common app advertising publishers include casual games, utility apps, social media, education and video apps.

Typical web advertising publishers include news, entertainment, weather, reference, and a variety of other types of content including editorial and sponsored material.

Due to current environmental changes, similar to apps, websites are seeing greater traffic.

Consequently, management sees an immediate opportunity in returning to the web.

This move will enable potential re-activation of thousands of web publishers the company worked with over its first 7 years, and many buyers who can now be integrated programmatically.

While working remotely, the company’s business development and engineering teams have been doing the ground work to build and deploy an entirely new programmatic web advertising business with its associated technologies.

These efforts commenced generating income from May 29, 2020 and further updates regarding new programmatic integrations for web advertising are imminent.

tags

PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING NEW REVENUE WEB ADVERTISING

Like this article? You may like...

MyFiziq targets end of year NASDAQ listing via funding agreement Alexium’s flame-retardant mattress sock passes US flammability testing Spirit Telecom launches NBN enterprise ethernet products engage:BDR receives funding support from US government
$5M RLE Given Green Light to Unlock Value Across Prime East Coast Gas Acreage
May 25th

engage:BDR receives funding support from US government
May 18th

Engage:BDR records strongest first half revenue since listing
May 11th

engage:BDR matches 2019 performance despite COVID-19

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X