engage:BDR generating new income using established skills

engage:BDR (ASX:EN1; EN1O) has effectively instigated a new revenue stream with the re-deployment of mobile and desktop websites, an area that it has a good knowledge of.

Since 2017, engage:BDR has been solely focused on mobile apps and more recently CTV.

While the company developed significant experience in web advertising since 2009, management decided to set aside the web business and related technologies, focusing purely on mobile app advertising since 2017, as CPM’s and advertiser targeting capabilities became exponentially greater than the web.

Common app advertising publishers include casual games, utility apps, social media, education and video apps.

Typical web advertising publishers include news, entertainment, weather, reference, and a variety of other types of content including editorial and sponsored material.

Due to current environmental changes, similar to apps, websites are seeing greater traffic.

Consequently, management sees an immediate opportunity in returning to the web.

This move will enable potential re-activation of thousands of web publishers the company worked with over its first 7 years, and many buyers who can now be integrated programmatically.

While working remotely, the company’s business development and engineering teams have been doing the ground work to build and deploy an entirely new programmatic web advertising business with its associated technologies.

These efforts commenced generating income from May 29, 2020 and further updates regarding new programmatic integrations for web advertising are imminent.