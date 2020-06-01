engage:BDR generating new income using established skills
engage:BDR (ASX:EN1; EN1O) has effectively instigated a new revenue stream with the re-deployment of mobile and desktop websites, an area that it has a good knowledge of.
Since 2017, engage:BDR has been solely focused on mobile apps and more recently CTV.
While the company developed significant experience in web advertising since 2009, management decided to set aside the web business and related technologies, focusing purely on mobile app advertising since 2017, as CPM’s and advertiser targeting capabilities became exponentially greater than the web.
Common app advertising publishers include casual games, utility apps, social media, education and video apps.
Typical web advertising publishers include news, entertainment, weather, reference, and a variety of other types of content including editorial and sponsored material.
Due to current environmental changes, similar to apps, websites are seeing greater traffic.
Consequently, management sees an immediate opportunity in returning to the web.
This move will enable potential re-activation of thousands of web publishers the company worked with over its first 7 years, and many buyers who can now be integrated programmatically.
While working remotely, the company’s business development and engineering teams have been doing the ground work to build and deploy an entirely new programmatic web advertising business with its associated technologies.
These efforts commenced generating income from May 29, 2020 and further updates regarding new programmatic integrations for web advertising are imminent.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.