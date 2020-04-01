engage:BDR establishes advisory board to guide rapid growth

As engage:BDR (ASX:EN1 and EN1O) looks to substantially scale up its business in 2020 through growing revenues and earnings, as well as improving efficiencies and generating better margins, management has established an advisory council to provide access to key incremental clients.

These include publishers, strategic partners and technologies through the influence, relationships and access of well-known and respected AdTech industry leaders.

Founding members include Warren Zenna, Sean Clayton, James Hritz and Jonathan Slavin, all of whom have established reputations across the various industries serviced by EN1.

Management expects acceleration in client and publisher wins as a direct result of the Advisory Council’s involvement, for the foreseeable future.

A high profile team

Zenna has had experience across the entire marketing services industry from start-ups to large hold-co’s, as well as small boutique firms including Zeta Global, iCrossing, Publicis Groupe, Havas Media and Location Sciences.

Most recently, he was president US of Location Sciences, a UK-based AdTech company that developed a platform which verifies the accuracy and veracity of location data used in online advertising.

Clayton has 15 years’ experience in the digital media space.

He uses data and human psychology to power holistic and hyper-targeted omni-channel client solutions.

Fusing critical insights with market intelligence, his solutions are known for driving user acquisition, multiplying conversions and strengthening brand-focused outcomes.

Clayton leads initiatives for Fortune 500 brands as well as major distributors in the entertainment industry, and he has delivered record-breaking performance results, surpassing revenue and profit margin objectives.

Hritz has been an executive, innovator and thought leader in the mobile and online advertising space for over 15 years.

For the past three years, as Head of Advertising for Grindr, James successfully architected and executed a 400% ad revenue increase.

His leadership drove revenue through initiatives innovating on ad product, launching Grindr’s self-serve advertising marketplace and implementing the Grindr Exchange - a publisher owned exchange where Grindr managed over 20 direct buying relationships with leading DSPs.

Also, in the past year, James was a key member of the Max Advertising team (as investor, product and most successful client).

Max innovated inapp header bidding technologies and realised a successful $90 million exit.

Slavin brings two decades of experience in sales, strategy and business development leadership across the digital media space.

With a true understanding of what it takes to navigate the quickly converging world of media and technology, his track record of success includes developing, establishing and improving business performance for both demand and supply-side players, as well as for advertising technology providers.

Today, Slavin runs JTG Ventures where he has instrumental in unlocking well over $150 million in top line revenue for its clients.