Engage:BDR delivers record June half revenues

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Jul 6, 2020, in Technology

engage:BDR (ASX:EN1) has provided a promising trading update for the June half which includes commentary on the company’s financial performance, as well as forward-looking operational observations.

Consistent with EN1’s results, the advertising industry traditionally expects 65-70% of its revenues in the second half of the year (July - December), as experienced by EN1 in 2019 (34%/66%).

Management expects 2020 to produce similar revenue seasonality, as experienced in 2019 and all prior years.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the group’s second quarter, the company still delivered the strongest first half in history, eclipsing the previous record by 44%.

First half revenue was just over $9 million compared with approximately $6.3 million in 2019.

The Australian dollar strengthened as EN1’s June quarter monthly revenues improved since April, bearing in mind earnings are generated in US dollars.

Positive early signs in July

Early signs of revenue normalisation include a recent daily revenue peak for the last week of June at $50,000.

Additionally, July’s first 4 days have been stronger than the same period in June.

Commenting on these developments, as well as the group’s outlook, chief executive Ted Dhanik said, ‘’I will note, July is the start of a new quarter and typically, the weakest revenue days are in the first month, so this is an early but a warm-welcomed indicator.

‘’We implemented significant operational expense reductions from mid-March 2020, including employee furloughs, pay cuts in in the June quarter (including CEO, COO, the Board), tech infrastructure expenses, outside contractors, rent, and in nearly every category.

‘’Several new lending programs are being introduced in the US, and our finance team is focused on finding equity-free traditional funding to refinance EN1’s notes.’’

tags

ASX SMALL CAPS ADVERTISING PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING RECORD SALES

Like this article? You may like...

MyFiziq CompleteHealth app soon to be released Vonex surges 10% as strong growth continues across its businesses MyFiziq June quarter ends on a high with receipt of US$450,000 MyFiziq poised for rapid growth in fiscal 2021
RLE Pursues Hydrogen Opportunities, Adding to its East Coast Gas Assets
June 22nd

engage:BDR partners with publisher management platform FatTail
June 1st

engage:BDR generating new income using established skills
May 25th

engage:BDR receives funding support from US government

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X