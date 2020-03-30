EN1 signs another five programmatic partnerships: expects further revenue rises
engage:BDR (ASX:EN1 and EN1O) has signed five more large scale programmatic partnerships.
All of these partnerships, which include include kiip, Advangelists, PulsePoint and RhythmOne, are expected to be strong revenue contributors for the EN1 programmatic exchange and all five integrations are now live and in test phases
EN1 recently announced a 50% increase in revenues to $17.1 million and an operating profit of $1.6 million, assisted by a strong improvement in gross margins which were up from 38% in the previous corresponding period to 54%.
Management’s expectation of significant revenue contribution is based on the unique, non-overlapping demand and ad opportunities relative to the EN1’s current business.
AdCel onboards Criteo
Additionally, AdCel has on-boarded Criteo, one of the largest global programmatic buyers.
This brings the number of new programmatic integrations made by EN1 in the March quarter to seven, exceeding the target of 5 for the quarter, and bringing the total programmatic integrations to 225.
With regard to new publishers, EN1 is on-boarding a new large-scale app publisher MocoSpace, the largest mobile gaming community in North America.
MocoSpace has been a popular platform since the peak of MySpace.
As MocoSpace is new to the EN1 programmatic exchange, management will update shareholders soon with regards to new NetZero publisher on-boarding activity.
