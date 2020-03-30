EN1 signs another five programmatic partnerships: expects further revenue rises

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Mar 30, 2020, in Technology

engage:BDR (ASX:EN1 and EN1O) has signed five more large scale programmatic partnerships.

All of these partnerships, which include include kiip, Advangelists, PulsePoint and RhythmOne, are expected to be strong revenue contributors for the EN1 programmatic exchange and all five integrations are now live and in test phases

EN1 recently announced a 50% increase in revenues to $17.1 million and an operating profit of $1.6 million, assisted by a strong improvement in gross margins which were up from 38% in the previous corresponding period to 54%.

Management’s expectation of significant revenue contribution is based on the unique, non-overlapping demand and ad opportunities relative to the EN1’s current business.

AdCel onboards Criteo

Additionally, AdCel has on-boarded Criteo, one of the largest global programmatic buyers.

This brings the number of new programmatic integrations made by EN1 in the March quarter to seven, exceeding the target of 5 for the quarter, and bringing the total programmatic integrations to 225.

With regard to new publishers, EN1 is on-boarding a new large-scale app publisher MocoSpace, the largest mobile gaming community in North America.

MocoSpace has been a popular platform since the peak of MySpace.

As MocoSpace is new to the EN1 programmatic exchange, management will update shareholders soon with regards to new NetZero publisher on-boarding activity.

tags

ASX SMALL CAPS REVENUES APPS PROGRAMMATIC ADVERTISING

Like this article? You may like...

Investors flock to Lifespot as a telehealth play HeraMed’s telehealth solutions address self-isolation needs WhiteHawk sees silver lining in COVID-19 pandemic engage:BDR delivers turnaround result in fiscal 2019
Scandinavian Sales Agreement Expands Creso Pharma’s European Footprint
March 23rd

engage:BDR delivers turnaround result in fiscal 2019
March 16th

EN1 expects strong first quarter results
March 3rd

engage:BDR bucks market trend: trades higher on strong revenue and earnings

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X