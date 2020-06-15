EN1 enhances capabilities in mobile apps data and user identification

engage:BDR (ASX:EN1) has forged a new key partnership and integration with Kochava, a global leader in mobile apps data and user identification.

Kochava is a leading provider of secure, real-time data solutions, helping customers to establish identity and define and activate audiences, while also measuring and optimising all aspects of their marketing.

The group provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment.

With a culture of customer-driven service and innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by the top global brands to harness their data for growth.

EN1’s co-founder and executive chairman Ted Dhanik expects considerable revenue impact once integrated, boosting the company’s existing programmatic business.

Increased sell-through of existing ad inventory (existing publishers) to current and new buyers will be realised through this integration.

EN1 expects to sell many times more hyper-local ads as a direct result of the Kochava integration.

Hyper-local inventory (mobile app) has been generating in excess of 85% of EN1’s revenue since 2018.

In addition, more sell-through of existing inventory is expected to also drive incremental growth in CPM rates (cost per mille/impressions received).

Partnership opens up new markets

It is important to distinguish between hyper-local advertising and programmatic advertising.

Hyper-local advertising is mobile app inventory targetable to the exact latitude and longitude coordinates (GPS) of each user at the exact moment the ad is loaded, right down to street level.

This ability enables advertisers to spend marketing dollars on precisely the exact user in the exact location which fits the goals of the campaign at any given moment.

This capability is only possible through programmatic advertising, and specifically, only mobile app inventory (GPS/latitude and longitude coordinates).

Other channels such as desktop and mobile web provide marketers access to users’ IP addresses for targeting, but they are not as useful, valid or in demand as GPS coordinates.

Consequently, combining the technologies of EN1 and Kochava should open up a broader market.