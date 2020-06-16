Crowd Media to assist leading UK-based consumer products business

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8 | FWB:CM3) has executed an exclusive and binding Marketing Services Agreement with London-based VITAL Innovations Ltd to market and sell key VITAL portfolio brands and products into the European market, excluding the UK.

This arrangement will leverage Crowd’s core strengths across the digital marketing, direct-to-consumer digital commerce, social media, influencer marketing and social commerce disciplines, driving web and mobile sales of VITAL products across Europe, enabling VITAL to roll out its award-winning brands into European Union markets.

Founded 40 years ago, VITAL is a UK-domiciled family-owned business that has created and launched a number of successful brands across a number of sectors including healthcare, consumer and water purification sectors.

The VITAL portfolio of brands includes Vital Baby, Vital Family & Super Safe.

Crowd and VITAL’s exclusive Marketing Service Agreement or what can also be termed as a European Union-based social media, influencer marketing and social commerce partnership will include the promotion and sale on a Direct to Consumer (D2C) model of some of VITAL’s brands into EU markets, while also developing and executing on all-encompassing digital marketing campaigns across Europe.

With regard to the financial implications of the proposed agreement, revenue share payments shall be payable on net sales generated for Vital Products sold as a result of Crowd’s marketing services as well as all sales generated through various websites controlled by Vital, regardless of whether such sales occur during or after the term of two years.

Crowd will be receiving 100% of Net Sales, or as agreed on a product-by-product basis.

Agreement draws on Crowd’s regional and demographic experience

This intended collaboration marks another milestone in the execution of the Crowd Media’s strategic vision as outlined by the company’s chairman Steven Schapera at the November 2019 AGM, when he highlighted the group’s plan to sell exemplary products integral to the lives of European-based millennials on a direct-to-consumer model.

Crowd has deep experience in digital marketing to millennials in most European countries across 12 different languages, and the company will be using influencer and performance marketing strategies to drive VITAL sales.

Underlining the complementary characteristics between the two parties, Crowd chief executive Domenic Carosa said, “We are pleased to have executed an exclusive agreement with VITAL.

‘’They are a powerful, family-owned company and have been in business more than 40 years.

‘’Their portfolio brands are of special interest to Crowd because their target customer is almost always a millennial, perfectly matched to our social media and influencer marketing skills.

‘’We have already identified a number of VITAL key products and market segments in the healthcare and consumer space where we will focus our initial efforts.

‘’Crowd can really add value here, leveraging our five years of social media, social influencer and social commerce experience for the benefit of both parties.”

VITAL has agreed to subscribe for 5 million Crowd Media Holding Ltd shares at 3 cents per share, raising a total of $150,000 for general working capital purposes, further cementing the relationship between the parties.