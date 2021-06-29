Australian Government Awards FYI National Project Status
FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI; OTCQB: FYIRF; FSE: SDL) has announced that the Australian Government has approved Major Project Status (MPS) for the Company’s innovative high purity alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia.
The MPS award endorses FYI’s project as one of national significance by the Australian Federal Government and potential economic contribution to the country.
Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: “We are delighted to receive the formal recognition from the Australian Federal Government for our innovative and fully integrated HPA project.
"The MPS demonstrates the significance of our project. The importance of the status should also assist in providing confidence for international and ESG investors by providing increased assurance in our development pathway.”
The award acknowledges FYI’s innovation and the potential for the HPA project to positively contribute to the economic prosperity of Australia
In approving the MPS to FYI today, the Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Hon. Christian Porter MP, has recognized FYI’s role in the growing battery and energy related minerals industry in Australia through its planned participation and investment in downstream critical minerals processing sector.
The benefits for the Company achieving Major Project Status are:
- a single entry point for Commonwealth Government approvals;
- project support and coordination;
- assistance with state approvals;
- assistance and support with ESG goals;
- potential financing support; and
- provide additional confidence to investors and financiers.
The awarding of the MPS follows on from the awarding of Lead Agency to FYI by the Premier of Western Australia, Mr Mark McGowan, and the WA Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation.
The MPS is awarded to developers with projects over $50 million and of strategic significance to Australia.
Most projects have Major Project Status for 3 years, and are typically expected to complete the approvals process within those 3 years.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.