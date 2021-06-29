See Our Current Investments

Australian Government Awards FYI National Project Status

2 minute read

By Hannah Goldman. Published at Jun 29, 2021, in Technology

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI; OTCQB: FYIRF; FSE: SDL) has announced that the Australian Government has approved Major Project Status (MPS) for the Company’s innovative high purity alumina (HPA) project in Western Australia.

The MPS award endorses FYI’s project as one of national significance by the Australian Federal Government and potential economic contribution to the country.

Managing Director of FYI, Mr. Roland Hill commented: “We are delighted to receive the formal recognition from the Australian Federal Government for our innovative and fully integrated HPA project.

"The MPS demonstrates the significance of our project. The importance of the status should also assist in providing confidence for international and ESG investors by providing increased assurance in our development pathway.”

The award acknowledges FYI’s innovation and the potential for the HPA project to positively contribute to the economic prosperity of Australia

In approving the MPS to FYI today, the Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, the Hon. Christian Porter MP, has recognized FYI’s role in the growing battery and energy related minerals industry in Australia through its planned participation and investment in downstream critical minerals processing sector.

The benefits for the Company achieving Major Project Status are:

  • a single entry point for Commonwealth Government approvals;
  • project support and coordination;
  • assistance with state approvals;
  • assistance and support with ESG goals;
  • potential financing support; and
  • provide additional confidence to investors and financiers.

The awarding of the MPS follows on from the awarding of Lead Agency to FYI by the Premier of Western Australia, Mr Mark McGowan, and the WA Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation.

The MPS is awarded to developers with projects over $50 million and of strategic significance to Australia.

Most projects have Major Project Status for 3 years, and are typically expected to complete the approvals process within those 3 years.


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

NATIONAL PROJECT STATUS ESG INVESTMENTS BATTERY METALS INVESTMENT IN HPA PROJECT

Like this article? You may like...

AHI and Nexus-Vita to fast track integration Oneview signs long-term contract with a second Victorian hospital FYI receives positive ESG rating from Sustainalytics Oneview deploys new technology with five-year contract
June 16th

FYI receives positive ESG rating from Sustainalytics
June 7th

FYI adopts ESG framework for ultra-pure alumina refining
May 17th

Institutional investors likely to chase FYI after MSCI inclusion

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X