Alexium’s flame-retardant mattress sock passes US flammability testing

By Meagan Evans. Published at Jun 1, 2020, in Technology

Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) today announced that prototype foam mattresses using flame retardant (FR) socks treated with Alexiflam® NF have passed flammability testing required by US federal safety standards.

Currently, foam mattresses require a FR sock that is made from glass fibre, which is expensive and comes with environmental and safety risks. Alexium is leveraging its proprietary flame retardant for cotton and cellulose-based textiles, Alexiflam® NF, for application to a cotton/polyester blend mattress sock. The Alexium product will be lower cost and safer than incumbent products.

As regulated by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the testing — conducted by an independent third party, Underwriter Laboratories — confirmed that the barrier treated with Alexiflam® NF met all regulatory requirements (US federal safety standards in 16 CFR 1633) and passed the rigorous flammability test protocol.

Alexiflam® NF technology enables a cotton-based, sustainable and safe solution and removes problematic fiberglass shards out of the bedroom.

Flame-retardant treatments reduce the chances of a fire starting and delay the spread of fire once it starts.

Allen Reihman, Alexium’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “Current FR sock solutions use fiberglass technology to pass fire standards. Consumers are concerned with the health effects of shards of tiny glass that can migrate through the home.”

Mattress suppliers and brands are seeking solutions to this problem, and Alexium looks to have the solution given that socks treated with Alexiflam® NF contain no fiberglass. By treating natural cotton instead of synthetic materials, Alexiflam® NF provides a solution that is both sustainable and safe. Moreover, Alexiflam® NF solutions are more affordable than fiberglass alternatives.

Alexium Chief Executive Officer, Dr Robert Brookins, said “Passing this critical safety test is a major milestone in our commercialisation of Alexiflam® NF and validates our unwavering focus on innovation.”

“We’re progressing according to our growth plan by demonstrating our ability to successfully bring new product solutions to market quickly that align with customer needs. At this stage Alexium will begin working with new and existing customers on how they can use the FR cotton socks in their product lines.”

Today’s announcement follows news in late April that the company had signed a Supply and Evaluation Agreement with Israel Chemicals Ltd (TASE/NYSE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, following a long period of co-operation between the two.

Being a major flame retardant chemical company, ICL will act as a strategic business partner for the market launch of Alexiflam® NF.

