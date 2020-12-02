See Our Current Investments

Alexium reinforces its strong stance on the ESG front with new line

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Dec 2, 2020, in Technology

Innovative eco-friendly specialty chemicals producer Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) announced today the commercialisation of a new line of proprietary bio-based and biodegradable phase change materials for thermal management applications.

Beyond the environmental benefits, these products provide further performance enhancements and expand the range of applicable market segments for the Alexicool® portfolio.

This is consistent with management’s goal of positioning Alexium as an ESG-centric company with the combination of our bio-based PCM with the FR cotton sock and environmentally friendly flame retardants.

Additionally, with this announcement management has set the vision of the Alexicool portfolio now addressing a broader portion of the market with cost-competitive products.

Phase change materials (PCMs) are the key active material for the company’s Alexicool® products and are used in a range of consumer products, including bedding materials and activewear.

Competing on both quality and price point

The new bio-based PCM products were developed with corporate partners and leverage a range of insights gained from Alexium’s years of research and analytics in thermal management applications.

These benefits include certified bio-based and biodegradable PCMs, improved rates of activation to its active form, better handling during manufacturing and cost advantages relative to competing products.

Additionally, this platform will allow management to expand its portfolio to address a broader range of end products and to better meet customer needs.

Commenting on the significance of these developments, chief executive Bob Brookins said, “The need for eco-conscious and sustainable cooling products has grown significantly over the past two years.

‘’Developing the biobased PCMs was a natural outgrowth of our role as a solution provider for our customers.

“This new addition further expands our portfolio of environmentally friendly products, joining our FR cotton treatment for mattress socks and environmentally friendly flame retardants.

‘’Our innovations illustrate how eco-conscious products can be provided at a high performing and cost-competitive level.”


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

ESG ALEXICOOL ECO CONSCIOUS AND SUSTAINABLE PRICE COMPETITIVE THERMAL MANAGEMENT PROPRIETARY BIOBASED AND BIODEGRADABLE PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS

Like this article? You may like...

Simble Solutions opens up new markets through Cognian partnership Vonex outlines impressive growth opportunities off the back of acquisition success MyFiziq’s partner venture study highlights an “unseen epidemic” of obesity in Indonesia New deal could give MYQ access to approximately 60 million end users
November 27th

Musk moves to second place on rich list as Tesla hits the $500BN mark and … the little Aussie stock that can
October 30th

Strong results show Alexium remains resilient in tough market
October 16th

Retail isn’t all dead: Which corner of the market is booming?

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X