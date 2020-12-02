Alexium reinforces its strong stance on the ESG front with new line
Innovative eco-friendly specialty chemicals producer Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) announced today the commercialisation of a new line of proprietary bio-based and biodegradable phase change materials for thermal management applications.
Beyond the environmental benefits, these products provide further performance enhancements and expand the range of applicable market segments for the Alexicool® portfolio.
This is consistent with management’s goal of positioning Alexium as an ESG-centric company with the combination of our bio-based PCM with the FR cotton sock and environmentally friendly flame retardants.
Additionally, with this announcement management has set the vision of the Alexicool portfolio now addressing a broader portion of the market with cost-competitive products.
Phase change materials (PCMs) are the key active material for the company’s Alexicool® products and are used in a range of consumer products, including bedding materials and activewear.
Competing on both quality and price point
The new bio-based PCM products were developed with corporate partners and leverage a range of insights gained from Alexium’s years of research and analytics in thermal management applications.
These benefits include certified bio-based and biodegradable PCMs, improved rates of activation to its active form, better handling during manufacturing and cost advantages relative to competing products.
Additionally, this platform will allow management to expand its portfolio to address a broader range of end products and to better meet customer needs.
Commenting on the significance of these developments, chief executive Bob Brookins said, “The need for eco-conscious and sustainable cooling products has grown significantly over the past two years.
‘’Developing the biobased PCMs was a natural outgrowth of our role as a solution provider for our customers.
“This new addition further expands our portfolio of environmentally friendly products, joining our FR cotton treatment for mattress socks and environmentally friendly flame retardants.
‘’Our innovations illustrate how eco-conscious products can be provided at a high performing and cost-competitive level.”
Where to invest $1,000 right now
When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.
The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.
They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.
Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.