Alexium reinforces its strong stance on the ESG front with new line

Innovative eco-friendly specialty chemicals producer Alexium International Group Limited (ASX:AJX) announced today the commercialisation of a new line of proprietary bio-based and biodegradable phase change materials for thermal management applications.

Beyond the environmental benefits, these products provide further performance enhancements and expand the range of applicable market segments for the Alexicool® portfolio.

This is consistent with management’s goal of positioning Alexium as an ESG-centric company with the combination of our bio-based PCM with the FR cotton sock and environmentally friendly flame retardants.

Additionally, with this announcement management has set the vision of the Alexicool portfolio now addressing a broader portion of the market with cost-competitive products.

Phase change materials (PCMs) are the key active material for the company’s Alexicool® products and are used in a range of consumer products, including bedding materials and activewear.

Competing on both quality and price point

The new bio-based PCM products were developed with corporate partners and leverage a range of insights gained from Alexium’s years of research and analytics in thermal management applications.

These benefits include certified bio-based and biodegradable PCMs, improved rates of activation to its active form, better handling during manufacturing and cost advantages relative to competing products.

Additionally, this platform will allow management to expand its portfolio to address a broader range of end products and to better meet customer needs.

Commenting on the significance of these developments, chief executive Bob Brookins said, “The need for eco-conscious and sustainable cooling products has grown significantly over the past two years.

‘’Developing the biobased PCMs was a natural outgrowth of our role as a solution provider for our customers.

“This new addition further expands our portfolio of environmentally friendly products, joining our FR cotton treatment for mattress socks and environmentally friendly flame retardants.

‘’Our innovations illustrate how eco-conscious products can be provided at a high performing and cost-competitive level.”