AHI signs Marketing Agreement in Preparation for Integrated App Launch in China

In preparation for the CompleteScan integrated launch of the WinScan App, Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX:AHI) has announced the signing of a marketing agreement with the owners of the WinScan App - China-Based, Tinjoy Biotech Limited.

WinScan was launched by Tinjoy in 2020 to expand the company’s digital presence in China.

Tinjoy has a captive audience of over 28,000,000 monthly consumers both digitally and in person within China, and the integrated WinScan offering has been specifically designed in its workflow to accommodate Tinjoy’s partners and the community needs they address.

AHI and Tinjoy are currently combining their respective platforms for release across multiple marketing segments within China.

Targeting a July 2021 launch, the integrated WinScan solution’s initial offering will allow the individual’s an ability to take a single scan in any one of the 2-preliminary scans; BodyScan and FaceScan.

The training of the 500 call centre team members has commenced with demonstrations of the functionality and value the offering will bring to the already-harnessed communities within the pre-existing Tinjoy customer base of 28,000,000 potential users.

Under this marketing agreement, Tinjoy will be producing appropriate media to demonstrate the technologies functionality, which will initially include BodyScan and FaceScan, followed by the COVID symptoms check, and later DermaScan.

“Our teams have been in constant communications over the last 8 weeks progressing the application integration points, Vlado Bosanac, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Human Imaging, said.

"We are fortunate to have mandarin speaking staff that are able to navigate the language barrier seamlessly. The production is moving well, and Russell has been a major driver on the Tinjoy side, making sure communication flows and we meet our target release date.

"The sheer size of the population and the high level of mobile device usage in China, gives me tremendous confidence in the acceptance of our unique and easy to use technology. I believe this will culminate in a very successful partnership”.

Russell Bateman Executive Director of Tinjoy, added: “As I said previously, I believe this application has the potential to redefine not only the marketplace but also people's relationship with their own health. The CompleteScan offering will be a valuable part of our user experience and engagement. We service millions of customers each month via our pharmacies and call centre marketing initiatives.

"Our intention is very clear. We will be offering the CompleteScan experience to all of our customers as a way to have them monitor their personal health and then communicate this back to our teams to deliver better more understandable care.

"We are excited to work with Advanced Human Imaging and to bring this comprehensive and innovative digital health evaluation platform to WinScan and the enormity of the China market".

Terms of the agreement

Under the terms of the binding terms sheet signed between both companies on the 18th of February 2021, Advanced Human Imaging has now concluded a marketing agreement with Tinjoy in preparation for launch in July 2021 of the fully integrated WinScan Application that will feature BodyScan and FaceScan.

The agreement has been executed at this earlier stage as there will be a number of steps Tinjoy will be taking in preparation for the CompleteScan launch within WinScan.

Advanced Human Imaging will contribute USD$200,000 over 3 tranches towards the employment of a dedicated marketing resource, further training of the call centre marketers, application translation and mandarin marketing materials for distribution at pharmacy and direct to consumer point of sale.

In lieu of this contribution, and an agreed first year target of 1,000,000 monthly active users, Tinjoy will commission and bonus the call centre marketers with bonuses for achieving sales targets, to drive the uptake and achieve the agreed target of 1,000,000 monthly active users.