AHI immerses itself in 'game changing' new media

Advanced Human Imaging (ASX:AHI) has signed a binding term sheet with e-Mersion Media Pty Ltd.

e-Mersion has developed a high-end digital magazine publication platform that provides full contextual content and advertising opportunities, complete with end-to-end usage and engagement tracking and user data analytics.

Users are exposed to editorial content within the magazine’s ecosystem: print that is enhanced with video, sight and sound.

Here's a look at how it has changed the inflight magazine experience:

While the e-Mersion platform provides readers with a traditional print magazine experience, it also enhances that experience through immersive functionality via touch, video and sound.

Effectively, e-Mersion delivers a fully interactive digital experience via global publications that have the potential to reach millions of consumers every month via channels they operate within and clients they service.

AHI’s technology will be integrated into e-Mersion’s digital magazines, offering readers health and health related scans at a US$1.99 price point and apparel sizing.

While AHI CEO Vlado Bosanac initially dismissed the platform, he quickly changed his tune once he realised the capaibilities of e-Mersion’s technology.

“When I met the guys from e-Mersion they shared with me their digital publication platform. My immediate thought was its just a hybrid version of Kindle. When they demonstrated an interactive magazine, they had enhanced, it could not have been further from what I was thinking. I was floored by the level of interaction and how the content was a combination of touch, video, and sound. I can see people interacting with this enhanced magazine technology and using their in-device camera empowered with our technology to have a health check or simply size a garment before they order right there in the magazine.

“This market access is a game changer, validated by the fact that e-Mersion have secured partnerships with Formula One World Championships, Retail inMotion, (working with 50% of European airlines) and Robb Report (ANZ). This business collaboration is a paradigm shift in publishing, consumer engagement and data acquisition for the retailers,” Bosanac said.

e-Mersion will design relevant media assets to marry what AHI can deliver with its readers’ needs.

For example, it could offer a heart rate check with an adrenaline sport publication such as motor racing, or a clothing retailer’s advertisement could have the BodyScan measurement capabilities available via the retailer’s catalogue. This would be directly on the device on which the consumer is viewing the clothing.

The benefits are a win-win for all parties.

The e-Mersion Platform allows magazine publishers and advertisers to access real-time insights to drive future business and to make editorial decisions, while delivering interactive real-time user e-commerce opportunities.

Essentially, e-Mersion offers a truly immersive and interactive experience that promotes engagement and real-time feedback for the reader, publisher, and advertiser beyond traditional publishing.

"e-Mersion Media prides itself on producing publications on a level that has not been seen before and features the highest degree of innovation, disruption and immersion, John Iliopoulos Managing Director of e-Mersion said.

“Our platform creates an environment for our clients and their readers that allows them to purchase from the page, interact with multimedia features, and provides advertising brands with rich user data. Bringing the capturing capabilities of Advanced Human Imaging into our fully interactive platform for a health check, or clothes sizing will take our personal engagement capability to another level for both the consumer and retailer."

AHI and e-Mersion will combine their respective platforms for release across multiple publications and relevant environments such as the health and lifestyle sector and are targeting an initial campaign at the end of July 2021.

The companies have identified three potential release customers within the existing e-Mersion ecosystem that are aligned to AHI technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, AHI and e-Mersion will revenue share after cost recovery by AHI. The revenue share is based on 50/50 net revenue across all income generated by the initial page engagement within the partner publication.