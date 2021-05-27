AHI and Triage Tech receive CE approval for Derma AI/CompleteScan

4 minutes read

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX:AHI)'s DermaScan AI has received medical device approval for 27 EU Countries.

DermaScan identifies 588 skin conditions in 133 categories via Mobile Device images.

AHI has been granted European medical device approval European Conformity (CE) for the Derma AI component in its CompleteScan offering.

The Derma AI has been developed and patented by AHI partner Triage Technologies Inc, an enterprise formed by an international group of doctors and scientists aiming to deliver universal care using artificial intelligence.

With the support of world-renowned institutions, Triage has developed breakthrough technology that can detect skin disease using a smartphone.

Triage technology is a unique clinical platform that empowers dermatologists, physicians, and nurses to get an instant second opinion of a patient’s skin condition.

The technology facilitates a swift diagnosis of a patient’s skin condition through the examination of a photo taken with a smartphone or tablet.

Triage has one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive dermatological Artificial Intelligence (AI) system/database of skin conditions, making the granting of the CE approval a substantive milestone for AHI.

Further to this, Triage has already signed a distribution agreement with SkinHealth Canada to supply over more than 2,000 healthcare professionals in Canada with the DermaScan AI capabilities.

Derma AI being used in over 200 countries

Not only does the DermaScan AI engine identify 588 skin conditions in 133 categories, importantly it can be used in the identification of all categories of skin cancers.

The 133 categories of skin conditions have been developed over the last 8 years, and this covers 99% of the global dermatological conditions market place.

It is well regarded, having been built in consultation with Stanford University and Dermatologists around the world, listing the conditions they treat and require.

The web application was released in 2020 and has had 170,000 users, with the application being used over 700,000 times, 12% of which are clinicians utilising this new standard of care in a clinical environment.

The Derma AI is now being used in over 200 countries worldwide allowing skin conditions to be detected and identified with all skin types and tones across all ethnicities.

Degree of accuracy outperforms dermatologist

The accuracy of the sophisticated AI engine has been tested against dermatologists and has proven to be more accurate, more often than a dermatologist.

In a recent study in Canada conducted with 176 dermatologists, the application outperformed 173 dermatologists and drew with 3 on identifying a cross-section of conditions against images.

The competitive landscape is narrow in the digital space that Triage dominates - the companies of note that are predominant in the space are IBM, Google, and SkinVision with four conditions (only in cancer).

This in itself is a credit to Triage with their advanced Derma AI and vast coverage of conditions and categories.

Triage has patents issued and pending globally for its technology and has had prior art since 2014 protecting its process and Derma AI engine.

Triage has received medical device approval in Canada from the CMDR and now CE for Europe, with FDA approval for the US expected in the second half of 2021.

The Derma AI is being combined into the Advanced Human Imaging owned CompleteScan platform, and the AHI team with their on-device expertise is advancing the Derma AI to be an on-device ready to use application for consumers worldwide.

Commenting on broader industry factors and highlighting the significant upside from this development, AHI chief executive Vlado Bosanac said, “On the back of Google announcing their entry into the world of AI-driven dermatology last week, I am elated with the granting of the CE medical device approval for the Derma AI.

"We have commenced embedding this into CompleteScan offering, an enormous milestone to have achieved.

"This opens up the market significantly for AHI and Triage, and more importantly it validates the Derma AI as credible allowing medical practitioners access to the technology in their day-to-day practices.

"The Derma AI is already being used by over 20,000 clinicians and dermatologists around the world.

"This approval gives the 20,000 plus dermatologists in the EU access to the Derma AI as a class 1 medical device for their use.

"We are combining the Derma AI into the CompleteScan platform, which will allow our partner’s users an ability to perform an extensive number of health checks via the CompleteScan platform.

"These will now include BodyScan for dimension, body composition and chronic disease risk and FaceScan for vital signs such as Blood Pressure, Heart Rate, Irregular Heart Rate and Respiratory rate.

"In the September quarter, DermaScan will allow an individual or care provider access to this immense library of skin disorders to accelerate diagnosis and treatment.”