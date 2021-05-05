AHI and Discovery take next step with real-time data trial
Advanced Human Imaging Ltd (ASX:AHI) has provided a positive update regarding the consumer pilot to be conducted with Discovery Vitality, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, a leading insurance and financial services provider.
AHI and Vitality have been working together over the last 12 months testing the AHI technology.
After a number of successful outcomes, Vitality has decided to conduct a larger consumer-facing pilot facilitated by onsite wellness specialists at four Discovery facilities in South Africa.
The intention of the pilot is to demonstrate the real-time data accuracy and efficiencies of the CompleteScan system.
The pilot will run throughout the month of May with wellness specialists performing an onsite health evaluation of each participant, comparing the accuracy of the results to those when utilising the CompleteScan application capture suite.
AHI and Discovery are in commercial discussions for ongoing access to the application.
This is an important development for the group as it reinforces the breadth of commercial opportunities where the CompleteScan application can be employed.
Highlights CompleteScan’s breadth of applications
The technology is more than just health-focused - it can provide valuable data for employers outside the health industry, as well as being a useful source of information for insurers.
AHI referred to Discovery as the pioneers of rewards-based incentivised health outcomes, highlighting that the CompleteScan integration will deliver a high-quality cost-effective data set that will have exponential value in risk assessment and management when integrated into a solution like Vitality.
Summing up what represents a win-win situation, AHI chief executive Vlado Bosanac said, "Better health outcomes mean better quality of life.
"The ethos of a platform of this nature is to do exactly that - help people live better healthier lives.
"This is where the CompleteScan application is most effective, by identifying negative health indicators through actionable data for early intervention.”
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.