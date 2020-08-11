WATCH NOW: Drilling update from Galileo’s Fraser Range Nickel Project

Drilling is underway at Galileo Mining’s (ASX:GAL) Lantern Prospect in Western Australia’s Fraser Range Nickel Belt, where the company is seeking to make the region’s next nickel discovery and bring it its next mine.

The company has undertaken a significant amount of ground work over the last 18 months, completing three rounds of AC drilling and on ground EM surveying, which was followed up with its first RC program completed earlier this year.

Galileo is now drilling a step out RC drill hole beneath that looking to identify high grade zones which could lead to a true resource discovery and on towards mining.

The RC drilling that is now underway will be followed by diamond drilling that’s scheduled to start later this month.

Targets are well defined and have a good chance of success.

In the following site presentation video, Galileo managing director Brad Underwood discusses the latest RC drilling program at the highly significant Lantern prospect; what this program hopes to achieve; and the exploration programs on the horizon for Galileo in the Fraser Range.

Over the next three to six months, Galileo will be drilling its better targets with RC and diamond drilling.

The company have an EM crew operating in the area that are now developing the next prospects for the later drilling programs.

Having a pipeline of prospects means that there are multiple opportunities for further successful drilling, with Galileo having already encountered nickel sulphide mineralisation at Lantern.

Within this area of exploration, Galileo hope to come across higher grade and larger intercepts of nickel that will lead it towards developing a resource and on towards mining.

Underwood says that if Galileo are successful in these drilling programs, “we would love to be here to complete a resource drill out by the end of the year”.

That means there’s plenty of results set to flow in over the coming three to six months.

Galileo’s Lantern Prospect is located just 50 kilometres along strike from LEG’s Rockford Project and its recent Mawson discovery and is 100 kilometres from the Nova Nickel-Copper Project that IGO Ltd (ASX: IGO) acquired in its $1.8 billion takeover of Sirius Resources.

Initial RC drilling program results at Lantern Prospect