Vulcan Energy appoints lithium expert to lead its team in Germany

Vulcan Energy (ASX:VUL) has appointed one of the world’s leading experts in lithium extraction from geothermal brines.
Dr. Stephen Harrison has been appointed by VUL as Chief Technical Officer (CTO).
Dr Harrison has thorough knowledge of all steps of industry process/product commercialisation in the lithium industry dating back to 1998. He holds a PhD Chemical Engineering from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Master of Science (M.Sc.), Electrochemical Science, from the University of Southampton.
Dr Harrison will lead the company’s lithium team in Germany, where his experience will be invaluable to VUL’s overall operations.
VUL is aiming to become the world’s first lithium producer with net zero greenhouse gas emissions.
Its ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM project will produce a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product from its combined geothermal energy and lithium resource, which is Europe’s largest lithium resource, in Germany.
Vulcan’s unique, ZERO CARBON LITHIUMTM project will produce both renewable geothermal energy, and lithium hydroxide, from the same deep brine source.
Dr Harrison will play a crucial role in helping VUL achieve this aim.
His CV is impressive:
- Dr. Harrison was CTO of Simbol Materials for seven years (2008- 2015), where he led the scientific and engineering teams through a rapid process development, taking less than one year to develop a process to extract lithium from geothermal brine, which is today recognised as the lowest cost production method to lithium hydroxide.
- As CEO of Rakehill Technology LLC, Dr. Harrison has since consulted to the lithium industry on various lithium extraction technologies including sorbents.
Vulcan hopes to address EU market requirements for lithium by reducing the high carbon and water footprint of production, and total reliance on lithium imports.
Vulcan aims to supply the lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle market in Europe, which is the fastest growing in the world. The Vulcan Zero Carbon LithiumTM project has a resource which can satisfy Europe’s needs for the electric vehicle transition, from a source with net zero greenhouse gas emissions, for many years to come.
