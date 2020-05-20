Vango’s Marymia Gold Project cracks one million ounce mark

By Trevor Hoey. Published at May 20, 2020, in Mining

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) has released a Global Mineral Resource at the Marymia Gold Project that has been significantly upgraded, now standing at 1 million ounces at a grade of 3 g/t gold.

Importantly, there is now added certainty given that the Indicated Resource category makes up 66% of the overall Mineral Resource.

As illustrated below, the Marymia Gold Project is in the hub of gold territory, 300 kilometres north-east of Meekatharra in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.

Underlining the project’s high profile as an emerging development, Vango chairman, Bruce McInnes, said, ‘’The significant size of the resource, the high proportion in the Indicated Resource category and the relatively high-grade reaffirms the Marymia Gold Project as one of the most significant undeveloped gold projects in Australia.

“Marymia continues to deliver high-grade, high-quality resource ounces at relatively shallow depth, offering potential for a naturally flexible and therefore lower risk operation, in close proximity to existing infrastructure, including an established camp and access roads.”

Scope for further resource expansion

The new Mineral Resources are predominantly from just three of six identified gold mineralisation corridors, Trident, Triple P and PHB.

Each of these is similar in scale to the nearby Plutonic gold deposit, but still only tested to shallow depths.

Management has gained a detailed understanding of the geology and mineralisation controls at Marymia since the commencement of its systematic drilling campaigns in 2017.

This has led to the development of a predictive exploration model to be applied to continued drilling programmes that are designed to further expand the Marymia high-grade resource base.

tags

GOLD RESOURCE UPGRADE ASX SMALL CAPS MARYMIA PROJECT

Like this article? You may like...

Krakatoa shares rally on back of survey data PolarX looking to grow shallow high-grade resource GAL identifies new nickel targets to expand Fraser Range exploration Hot Chili raises $8.9 million to progress Chilean mining projects
88 Energy’s Drill Rig is Now on its Way to Drill One of the Biggest Wells of 2020
March 23rd

Vango intersects more high-grade gold at Marymia
March 16th

Vango flags possible new discovery at PHB-1
February 21st

Final drill results at Mars put Vango one step closer to resource upgrade

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X